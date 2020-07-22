The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From Drive-In Concerts to Virtual Dallas Pride, a Few Fun Events to Fill Your CalendarBY Megan Ziots // 07.22.20
From epic new virtual concerts to online Dallas pride celebrations and an outdoor market, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth (in addition to National Tequila Day).
Virtual Concert with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins
This Saturday night at 9 pm, head to The Star in Frisco for a virtual, drive-in performance by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins. Filmed exclusively for the event, the show will premiere at drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets cost $115 per car for up to six people.
Other drive-in locations for the event in North Texas include Coyote Drive-In and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Brazos Drive-In in Granbury, Galaxy Drive-In in Ennis, and more.
Dallas Pride 2020 Virtual Celebration
On Saturday and Sunday, Dallas Pride is hosting a virtual celebration this year. Highlights include a live stream hosted by Ron Corning, DJ parties featuring Dorian Electra and DJ Deanne, a Drag Brunch with Marsha Dimes, and online Pride parade. Check out the full schedule here.
Sip, Shop & Flourish
Hosted in Trinity Groves, the Sip, Shop & Flourish summer market will take place Friday (4 pm to 10 pm), Saturday (10 am to 8 pm), and Sunday (10 am to 5 pm). Artisan-made goods such as jewelry, art, clothing, home goods, and more will be available to shop during the open air event. Be sure to grab a bite or drink from one of the neighborhood’s excellent restaurants while you’re there.