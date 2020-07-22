The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Catch a virtual drive-in concert with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at The Star in Frisco.

From epic new virtual concerts to online Dallas pride celebrations and an outdoor market, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth (in addition to National Tequila Day).

Virtual Concert with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins

This Saturday night at 9 pm, head to The Star in Frisco for a virtual, drive-in performance by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins. Filmed exclusively for the event, the show will premiere at drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets cost $115 per car for up to six people.

Other drive-in locations for the event in North Texas include Coyote Drive-In and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Brazos Drive-In in Granbury, Galaxy Drive-In in Ennis, and more.

The Fair Park Pride Parade in Dallas

Dallas Pride 2020 Virtual Celebration

On Saturday and Sunday, Dallas Pride is hosting a virtual celebration this year. Highlights include a live stream hosted by Ron Corning, DJ parties featuring Dorian Electra and DJ Deanne, a Drag Brunch with Marsha Dimes, and online Pride parade. Check out the full schedule here.

Sip, Shop & Flourish

Hosted in Trinity Groves, the Sip, Shop & Flourish summer market will take place Friday (4 pm to 10 pm), Saturday (10 am to 8 pm), and Sunday (10 am to 5 pm). Artisan-made goods such as jewelry, art, clothing, home goods, and more will be available to shop during the open air event. Be sure to grab a bite or drink from one of the neighborhood’s excellent restaurants while you’re there.