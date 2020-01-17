Inside Dallas’ Most Foodie Centric Neighborhood — Your Trinity Groves/Sylvan Thirty Guide

The Trinity Groves area is unique in that it’s pretty tiny, spanning only from Trinity River to Sylvan Avenue. But it’s definitely made the most of its size, packed with all sorts of restaurants, bars, and dessert hotspots.

Directly south, Sylvan Thirty shopping center and apartments adds even more restaurants and popular places to grab a drink or hang out. The two areas naturally blend together as one in West Dallas. You’ve even got an incredible overlook park, walking trails and views of the Dallas skyline.

Restaurants

Start out your morning by heading to Dallas’ best creperie, Whisk Crepes Cafe. Known for its savory and sweet crepes, Whisk is located in Sylvan Thirty and offers everything from the traditional ham and cheese and Nutella to more creative creations like smoked brisket and cinnamon apple. Pair with a homemade hot chocolate or caramel latte.

K’s House is a Korean barbecue restaurant open for lunch and dinner at Trinity Groves. Opened just last year, the Korean grill has become a hotspot for beef, pork, chicken and seafood. You can choose between traditional dishes like Pork Bulgogi and Kimchi Veggie Fried Rice or soups and bibimbap.

One of PaperCity‘s 10 Best Taco Spots in Dallas, Tacos Mariachi is well-known for being on Guy Fieri’s on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The Pulpo taco is a must-try with grilled marinated octopus, asadero cheese and avocado. Other funky options include the Salmon Nayarit with grilled salmon, avocado moose, veggies and passion fruit habanero salsa and the Azteca with portabella mushrooms, huitlacoche, fresh epazote and asadero cheese.

And if you’re looking for more of a nice, sit-down dinner, be sure to check out Saint Rocco’s or Beto & Son. An New York City-style Italian restaurant, Saint Rocco’s has three levels, but the first is the main dining room. It looks like a classic, upscale Italian spot with old black and white photos covering the walls. Some of the best things to try here are the Caesar salad, Sicilian lasagna and seared salmon.

Saint Rocco’s is an NYC-style Italian joint in Trinity Groves. Courtesy of Saint Rocco’s

At Beto & Son, a father and son Mexican joint, there are more casual vibes with an outdoor patio and interior with brightly colored murals and Christmas lights. A must-try dish is the green chile pork enchiladas with carnitas, melted cheese, green chile sauce, fried egg, pickled slaw and avocado. They’re in stacked form and served with achiote rice.

Breweries/Bars

Steam Theory Brewing opened at Trinity Groves in 2018 and comes from Dallas native/Bachelor host Chris Harrison. The brewery has about 22 of their own brews, as well as additional ciders and sours. From porters like the Nard Dog to IPAs called Unhinged and Hops Against Humanity, the on tap beer menu has tons of options. The scratch kitchen part of the brewery/restaurant includes bites like pizzas, sandwiches, shareables. Steam Theory also has tons of space to play board games, as well an a dog-friendly patio.

One of the best cocktail bars in the area, Jettison, is located at the Sylvan Thirty complex. It can be found through a hallway inside of Houndstooth Coffee. With sleek, cool vibes, it’s definitely a hidden gem. Go in for a sherry, mezcal, or scotch, or attend one of their unique cocktail experiences or classes.

Jettison is a sleek bar for conversation and cocktails. Photography by Robert Yu and Mark Leveno

Trinity Groves Coffee Shops

Named “most beautiful coffee shop in Texas” by Architectural Digest in 2018, Houndstooth Coffee also has some of the best tasting coffee and espresso drinks. Their baristas are trained by nationally recognized industry professionals and always strive for perfection. I have never gotten a bad coffee at Houndstooth.

Dessert

Featured on our recent round up of Best Bakeries in Dallas, Cake Bar is one of Trinity Groves’ best dessert spots. Opened by longtime baker Tracy German, Cake Bar sells whole cakes and cakes by the slice with flavors inspired by the “cakes you grew up with” and Southern flair.

Flavors include strawberry, red velvet, carrot, chocolate, coconut, German chocolate, Italian cream, Hummingbird, key lime, pina colada, Neapolitan, Old Fashion chocolate and wedding cake. There’s also a pineapple upside down cake and cookies.

Kate Weiser Chocolate is another great dessert destination nearby. The chocolate shop focuses on beautifully hand crafted chocolates and caramels painted with incredible designs.

Kate Weiser sells some of the most unique chocolate creations.

Things to Do in Trinity Groves

Head over to The Foundry for live music every week. A large outdoor space accommodates tons of seating and a stage for live bands and performances. You can grab a drink at the bar or fried chicken at Chicken Scratch and have a seat at the patio tables under the lights.

Pink Pedi is one of the prettiest and eco-friendly places to get a manicure or pedicure. Located at Sylvan Thirty, the space has exposed brick walls and sparkling white foot baths to make any self-care day as soothing as possible. You’ve got your simple manis and pedis as well as special callus treatments like The Heel My Sole pedicure, which uses a tea-infused mud mask. The salon also makes their own bath bombs.

For some stellar skyline views, check out Trinity Overlook Park. While providing access to the Trinity Skyline Trail, it’s also a great spot to take photos, watch the sunset, or have a picnic.