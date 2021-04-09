The Best Dallas Hotel Pools to Dip Into This Summer

The rooftop pool at The Thompson Dallas hotel is one of the nicest new pools worthy of a staycation. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

Pool season is officially here, and during the blistering heat of Dallas summertime, we’re always looking for a great spot to cool off. Thankfully, the city is full of incredible hotel pools to take advantage of — either included with a staycation or with the purchase of a day pass. From rooftop oases to brand new spots, these are the 10 best hotel pools in Dallas to dip into this summer.

Thompson Dallas

205 N. Akard

If you haven’t been up to the newly renovated Thompson Dallas Hotel at downtown’s The National to see this gorgeous pool you’re missing out. The resort-style rooftop pool (heated for chillier days) offers incredible city views, lounge areas, and cabanas with TVs and refrigerators. You can also order bites and cocktails from the cabana bar while lounging. Only guests can swim.

The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Virgin Hotels Dallas

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Also offering amazing views of the Dallas skyline from afar is the Pool Club at the new Virgin Hotel Dallas. This 4th-floor rooftop pool in the Design District has cabanas, loungers, daybeds, and most importantly, drinks. Here you can book a day pass as a non-guest for VIP pool access on the weekends for $100 per person. Or, if you wanna dip in mid-week, check out the day passes for $50 per person on Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

The Joule pool is quite the scene.

The Joule

1530 Main Street

The Joule hotel’s plexi-glass fronted pool, visible from the ground on Main Street, is completely worth a staycation in the city — as hotel guests-only have access. But once you get out there, embrace your inner daredevil and swim up to the edge, which hangs eight feet off of the building.

The Statler Hotel has one of the nicest rooftop pools.

The Statler

1914 Commerce Street

One of the most popular places for daytime basking and cocktail sipping, the rooftop pool on the 19th floor of The Statler is open to the public. Waterproof, the pool bar, is an indoor/outdoor space that serves beer and several refreshing specialty cocktails. This downtown spot has incredible views of the city and a Instagram-worthy chrome llama (truly) to take selfies with.

Kimpton Pittman Hotel

2551 Elm Street

At this revitalized Deep Ellum landmark hotel, the pool is found on the ground-level, but has some cool tech — hydraulics allow it to be raised and lowered for special events. The Deep End, the outdoor bar and pool deck, are both launching this spring bringing day-to-night cocktails and bites. Book a staycation at The Pittman to check out this one.

The Adolphus hotel has an incredible rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

The Adolphus

1321 Commerce Street

Pool Adolphus is opening back up today, along with its rooftop pool bar serving cocktails, hard seltzers, and beer (there’s a solid frozé). The rooftop pool also has private cabanas, fire pits, and light bites. Book a staycation to take advantage of this pretty spot.

You can catch the sunset on HALL Arts Hotel’s rooftop pool deck. (Courtesy of HALL Arts Hotel)

HALL Arts Hotel

1717 Leonard Street

The only hotel located in the Dallas Arts District, this hotel doesn’t just have a killer art collection, but it also offers a nice pool where you can catch the sunset during your stay. Called Waves, the elevated rooftop pool is surrounded by gardens, lounge areas, and a large, deck with tables and chairs.

Uptown Terrace Infinity Pool at Omni Dallas Hotel.

Omni Dallas

555 S. Lamar Street

The Omni Dallas requires a room reservation for access to the pool, but it’s totally worth it. Situated in downtown, the rooftop infinity pool offers stellar views of the city. There’s also a pool bar and grill that has cocktails and bites for sale. With plenty of space and seating, this pool is for the whole family to enjoy.

Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court

This luxurious hotel in Uptown offers a day pass for $75 per adult to access its pool in the summer. This gives you access to the rooftop pool, the steam room, sauna, whirlpool, and cold plunge. You also receive a free glass of champagne at the spa, as well as 35 percent off of 50-minute or more spa service (except nails and waxing services), and 25 percent off lunch at the Crescent Club.

Fire pits are available at night at the pool. (Courtesy of CANVAS)

CANVAS Hotel

1325 S. Lamar Street

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge at the CANVAS hotel in The Cedars is one of the best places to view the Dallas skyline. This pool is open to the public and they also occasionally have ticketed events like the upcoming Sunburn Pool Party on Saturday, April 10. Tickets are $20 per person and include a live DJ from 1 pm to 6 pm.