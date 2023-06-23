5 Luxurious Summer Escapes Within Dallas City Limits

We could all use a staycation in (or just 30 minutes away from) the city sometimes. This summer, several Dallas-area hotels are offering relaxing and fun packages for an overnight getaway. From spa and pool days to glamping escapes, these are the best Dallas hotels to book a staycation this summer.

Hotel ZaZa

Since 2002, this Uptown Dallas spot has been a staple boutique hotel in the city. The pool is the place to hang out this summer, and in anticipation of the upcoming film Barbie, Hotel ZaZa is offering a Barbie-Inspired Cabana Package from July 17 through 23. It includes Malibu-inspired cocktails, activations, and photo-ops on July 22.

Several Everything’s Better Poolside packages are available throughout the summer, including Perfectly Pampered…Poolside for full body polish and sunscreen lathering for two guests, A Cabana Day to Remember offering a private cabana for four people with Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne, fruit and cheese, $200 credit for poolside food and beverage, and valet parking.

Texican Court

In Las Colinas, this retro Southern-style boutique hotel is offering an alluring Glamping Package. It includes two beer vouchers, one appetizer at Two Mules Cantina, and two vouchers for a Hot Flapjack Breakfast. And you’ll get a s’mores package upon arriving to roast around the fire pit. The hotel also has a pool and outdoor courtyard with live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Omni PGA Frisco

Head up north to the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco for a relaxing day at the spa and an overnight stay. The Texas Oasis Spa Package includes a $150 spa credit at Mokara Spa, which offers everything from facial and body treatments to salon services. Stop by the spa’s Green Cactus Café before or after your service for a juice or elixir.

The Joule

This downtown Dallas hotel offers the Sun, Swim + Stay package through October. This summer, book a staycation for 15 percent off the best available rate, private cabana service at the pool, and a $100 food/beverage credit at Sassetta, CBD Provisions, or Midnight Rambler.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Book a minimum two-night stay at this Design District hotel with the Summer Like No Other package. The overnight stay includes valet parking, a $50 food/beverage credit, and complimentary snacks and water bottles delivered to your room. And if you upgrade to a suite, you’ll receive a $100 F&B credit.