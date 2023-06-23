Culture / Travel

5 Luxurious Summer Escapes Within Dallas City Limits

Make the Most of Your Staycation

BY // 06.23.23
Omni PGA Frisco Resort

The resort boasts an adult-only rooftop infinity pool with a bar.

We could all use a staycation in (or just 30 minutes away from) the city sometimes. This summer, several Dallas-area hotels are offering relaxing and fun packages for an overnight getaway. From spa and pool days to glamping escapes, these are the best Dallas hotels to book a staycation this summer.

 

Hotel ZaZa Dallas
Hotel ZaZa Dallas offers several summertime pool packages. (Courtesy)

Hotel ZaZa

Since 2002, this Uptown Dallas spot has been a staple boutique hotel in the city. The pool is the place to hang out this summer, and in anticipation of the upcoming film Barbie, Hotel ZaZa is offering a Barbie-Inspired Cabana Package from July 17 through 23. It includes Malibu-inspired cocktails, activations, and photo-ops on July 22.

Several Everything’s Better Poolside packages are available throughout the summer, including Perfectly Pampered…Poolside for full body polish and sunscreen lathering for two guests, A Cabana Day to Remember offering a private cabana for four people with Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne, fruit and cheese, $200 credit for poolside food and beverage, and valet parking.

 

Texican Court
Spend the evening glamping at Texican Court this summer. (Courtesy)

Texican Court

In Las Colinas, this retro Southern-style boutique hotel is offering an alluring Glamping Package. It includes two beer vouchers, one appetizer at Two Mules Cantina, and two vouchers for a Hot Flapjack Breakfast. And you’ll get a s’mores package upon arriving to roast around the fire pit. The hotel also has a pool and outdoor courtyard with live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Treat your whole mind, body, and spirit with wellness-driven foods, including lite bites, healthy juices, elixirs, and sweet treats at the relaxing café that flows directly into the full-service Mokara Spa.

Omni PGA Frisco

Head up north to the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco for a relaxing day at the spa and an overnight stay. The Texas Oasis Spa Package includes a $150 spa credit at Mokara Spa, which offers everything from facial and body treatments to salon services. Stop by the spa’s Green Cactus Café before or after your service for a juice or elixir.

 

The Joule Pool
The Joule pool is quite the scene.

The Joule

This downtown Dallas hotel offers the Sun, Swim + Stay package through October. This summer, book a staycation for 15 percent off the best available rate, private cabana service at the pool, and a $100 food/beverage credit at Sassetta, CBD Provisions, or Midnight Rambler.

 

Virgin Hotels Dallas Pool
The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Book a minimum two-night stay at this Design District hotel with the Summer Like No Other package. The overnight stay includes valet parking, a $50 food/beverage credit, and complimentary snacks and water bottles delivered to your room. And if you upgrade to a suite, you’ll receive a $100 F&B credit.

