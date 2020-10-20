Dallas-Based Luxury Clothier Hadleigh’s Applies Their Bespoke Touch to Couture Gowns

“It’s devastating,” both Hadleigh’s co-owner Gable Shaikh and I simultaneously say while reminiscing about a common occurrence in the Dallas philanthropic gala scene: two women arriving to an event wearing the exact same gown. For Shaik, someone who doesn’t even look at magazines in fear of being influenced by other designs, her goal is to ensure that never happens again.

Shaikh recently announced the official launch of her couture custom gown service, perfect for those who wish to invest in a truly personalized, one-of-a-kind design experience, along with the hope of a more gala- and event-filled future. For those familiar with her work, however, they’ll know the service is more of a formal invitation than a new venture all together. Shaikh, who majored in evening wear designer at Manhattan’s prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology, has been creating custom gowns for herself and a select handful of loyal clients for years. Her signature look? It’s hard to put your finger on it, but when you know, you know.

“My style is classic and clean with feminine touches of bows and ruffles,” explains Shaikh, who co-founded the Dallas-based brand with her husband Ed. “Think Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.”

Highland Park Village mainstay Hadleigh’s has long been a go-to for elegant, well-crafted staples and the brand’s signature slippers, but the value in having access to a Dallas-based designer whose works are true originals from start to finish is truly priceless.

“I love working with customers to make a one-of-a-kind gown, using the most exclusive fabrics, that are unique to them and only them,” Shaikh says. “Our gowns are handmade in Italy by some of the most talented artisans in the world.”

A custom Hadleigh’s gown, handmade in Italy.

Designing a gown at Hadleigh’s is a personalized process from the initial inquiry to the evening the gown is worn. Production can take hours, days, or months depending on how elaborate the design is. Shaikh was recently invested in the meticulous design and execution of an Italian lace and silk organza wedding dress handmade in Como, Italy. A process tallying more than 250 hours of labor, the gown had five layers of tulle and a handstitched overlay paired with a six-foot cathedral-style train.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

“Creating a custom gown for a client is usually the beginning of a long-standing relationship,” Shaikh said. “It is those same relationships that our business was built on and that tradition is continued in this new adventure.”

To speak with Shaikh about creating a gown for your next event, contact the Dallas-based boutique or visit Hadleigh’s at Highland Park Village.