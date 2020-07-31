Culture / Entertainment

9 Great Dallas Instagrammers for a Pandemic Reprieve

Take a Break With These Very Good Accounts

BY // 07.31.20
Dallas Instagram judy aldridge fort worth lisa petrole 2

Interior designer Judy Aldridge in one of her Trophy Club homes. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

Instagram is a natural go-to for the cooped up crowd, but when that cooping up goes for weeks and months on end, the relationship with the app can begin to verge on toxic (if it hasn’t already). But we know there are some very good corners of the Internet filled with positivity and genuine humor that has nothing to do with memes. (This is not a personal attack on memes, which can also, occasionally, be very good.)

If you’re looking to add some guaranteed good vibes to your personal timeline, we’ve curated a list of some of our favorite local content creators who make the daily turn to Instagram well worth the screen time.

@ErykahBadu

A Badu sighting is always welcome — whether at the Lakewood Whole Foods or on your Instagram feed. Of course, there’s a little self promotion around the artist and her new virtual boutique. But with products like a brand new incense called “Entanglement,” we’re here for it.

@MrReedAllen

This “Day in the Life” interview the personal Net-A-Porter shopper gave to D Home last year was what initially turned me onto @MrReedAllen, but with every post, our hypothetical internet relationship gets a little stronger in my heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Becoming more and more spiritually connected to this each day…

A post shared by (@mrreedallen) on

@FitWithMartha

As anyone who’s streamed a class from their favorite boutique gym during quarantine knows, not everyone has what it takes to teach out of their living room. That’s what makes Martha Palacios’ Instagram presence so special — you don’t even have to follow along to get the feel-good vibes from her energetic, Latin-inspired dance routines.

@BagSnob

Tina Craig may have finally gone full entrepreneur with her game changing U Beauty serum, but the longtime blogger is still just as funny, frank, and fashionable as she’s ever been on her feed.

@FitMenCook

I don’t cook, and if the pandemic hasn’t driven me to the kitchen I don’t think anything well. The only hope out there is Kevin Curry (aka @FitMenCook), whose healthy takes on indulgent-looking dishes might get me to consider finally firing up my oven.

@NelsonTheGoldendoodle 

I’ll have to check the stats to see if Nelson is really is Dallas’ OG dog influencer, but it seems like a safe bet that the side car loving “dood” walked so that many a four-legged friend could run.

@AtlantisHome

In a visual sea of interiors influenced by Kardashian-level minimalism, Judy Aldridge’s layered, loving approach to design is a welcome sight, as well as a feast for the eyes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

An old dining room addition. Still love those stripes!

A post shared by Judy Aldridge (@atlantishome) on

@thepottedboxwood

If neighborhood walks have given you a deeper appreciation for Dallas curb appeal, Christina Dandar’s collection of stylish facades is the Instagram account for you.

@RobWilsonWork

The Dallas bred artist may currently live in New York, but his prolific illustrations are almost always universally felt, and could rival the wit of New Yorker cartoons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer Friday

A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on

