Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Mother’s Day Weekend

Plus, the Sixth Annual Mavs Ball Goes Virtual

BY // 05.04.21
Teasom_5194

From a Dallas Mavericks extravaganza for a cause to special Mom’s day events, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Mother’s Day weekend — after taking her to brunch of course.

Mother’s Day Activities

Get artsy with Mom this Mother’s Day and head up to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for a Painting with a View class with Klarity and Khaos. Beginning on 5 pm, you’ll paint the Dallas skyline and be able to roam the observation deck. A ticket includes a 16 inch by 20 inch canvas, supplies, and instruction from local artists.

On Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm, bring Mom to Brewed Ltd in Bishop Arts for a fun craft class. For $25, you’ll learn how to make alcohol ink coasters. Tickets include four coasters and a beverage from the shop.

On Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, The Shops at Park Lane is hosting a Mother’s Day Portrait Party benefiting Genesis Women’s Shelter. Photographed by NIXcreative in front of a “Love You Mom”-themed backdrop, each family will receive one or two digital files and a rose for Mom. You must sign up in advance and instead of a booking fee, The Shops are asking for a $5 donation to benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter.

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Bid on a dinner with Luka Doncic or Dirk Nowitzki during the Mavs Ball this weekend. (Courtesy of Dallas Mavericks)

6th Annual Mavs Ball: House Party Edition

The 6th annual Mavs Ball is going virtual this year with a “House Party Edition” on Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm. The annual fundraiser, which supports the Mavs Foundation (dedicated to building a stronger community by empowering youth, women, and families in need), includes a chance for attendees to bid on meet and greets, experiences, autographed collectibles, custom art pieces, and shoes designed by the Mavs players. There will also be live music from DJ She Real and Ghost-Note. You can tune into the event (taking place at Dallas Virtual Events studio) by purchasing tickets here.

 

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
Sound bath meditation Ella Mother's Day weekend
Sign up for a sound bath meditation at Teasom this Friday. (Courtesy of The Space with Ella)

Sound Bath Meditation at Teasom

Head to West Village’s Teasom this Friday at 8 pm for a sound bath meditation led by The Space with Ella. All you have to do to participate is reserve your spot for $25 and bring a yoga mat, tumbler for tea, and blanket.

 

Jane and Coco offers an exclusive selection of glamorous resort wear and accessories from designers across the globe. Taj by Sabrina Crippa, Sunday St Tropez, Lolita Jaca, Charo Ruiz, Rococo Sand, KUJTEN, Pirette, Rosewater House, Caterina Bertini and Wallaroo. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Jane and Coco offers an exclusive selection of glamorous resort wear and accessories from designers across the globe: Taj by Sabrina Crippa, Sunday St Tropez, Lolita Jaca, Charo Ruiz, Rococo Sand, KUJTEN, Pirette, Rosewater House, Caterina Bertini and Wallaroo. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Jane + Coco Trunk Show

Also on Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Alice + Olivia is hosting a Jane + Coco trunk show with champagne and macarons. Just RSVP to Dallastore@aliceandolivia.com to pop by.

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Midway’s Coffee Community — 5 Distinctive Texas Shops You Need to Know
Midway’s Coffee Community — 5 Distinctive Texas Shops You Need to Know
Beloved Waterfront Development Has Staying Power — How Kings Harbor Became a Vital Community Hub for Kingwood
Beloved Waterfront Development Has Staying Power — How Kings Harbor Became a Vital Community Hub for Kingwood
Live Music and a Sense of Place — How The Front Porch Helped Turn Century Square Into a Community Staple
Live Music and a Sense of Place — How The Front Porch Helped Turn Century Square Into a Community Staple
Healthier Buildings and a Happier Workforce — WELL, Fitwel and WiredScore Put People First and Forward-Thinking Companies Like Midway Are Embracing Next Level Offices
Healthier Buildings and a Happier Workforce — WELL, Fitwel and WiredScore Put People First and Forward-Thinking Companies Like Midway Are Embracing Next Level Offices
New Homes Give Memorial Green Even More Convenient Lifestyle Power — and Plenty of Easy Perks
New Homes Give Memorial Green Even More Convenient Lifestyle Power — and Plenty of Easy Perks
Hunting For Fun at CITYCENTRE — Houston’s Mixed-Use Pioneer Keeps the Unique Events and Creative Activations Coming
Hunting For Fun at CITYCENTRE — Houston’s Mixed-Use Pioneer Keeps the Unique Events and Creative Activations Coming
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
5401 Fairdale Ln
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale Ln
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale Ln
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
2421 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2421 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$3,330,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2421 Brentwood Dr
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
22 Hudson Cir
Hudson Forest
FOR SALE

22 Hudson Cir
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Letty Allen
This property is listed by: Letty Allen (713) 914-8730 Email Realtor
22 Hudson Cir
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
3112 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3112 Rice Blvd
West University Place, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
3112 Rice Blvd
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X