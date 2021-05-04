From a Dallas Mavericks extravaganza for a cause to special Mom’s day events, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Mother’s Day weekend — after taking her to brunch of course.

Mother’s Day Activities

Get artsy with Mom this Mother’s Day and head up to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for a Painting with a View class with Klarity and Khaos. Beginning on 5 pm, you’ll paint the Dallas skyline and be able to roam the observation deck. A ticket includes a 16 inch by 20 inch canvas, supplies, and instruction from local artists.

On Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm, bring Mom to Brewed Ltd in Bishop Arts for a fun craft class. For $25, you’ll learn how to make alcohol ink coasters. Tickets include four coasters and a beverage from the shop.

On Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, The Shops at Park Lane is hosting a Mother’s Day Portrait Party benefiting Genesis Women’s Shelter. Photographed by NIXcreative in front of a “Love You Mom”-themed backdrop, each family will receive one or two digital files and a rose for Mom. You must sign up in advance and instead of a booking fee, The Shops are asking for a $5 donation to benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter.

Bid on a dinner with Luka Doncic or Dirk Nowitzki during the Mavs Ball this weekend. (Courtesy of Dallas Mavericks)

6th Annual Mavs Ball: House Party Edition

The 6th annual Mavs Ball is going virtual this year with a “House Party Edition” on Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm. The annual fundraiser, which supports the Mavs Foundation (dedicated to building a stronger community by empowering youth, women, and families in need), includes a chance for attendees to bid on meet and greets, experiences, autographed collectibles, custom art pieces, and shoes designed by the Mavs players. There will also be live music from DJ She Real and Ghost-Note. You can tune into the event (taking place at Dallas Virtual Events studio) by purchasing tickets here.

Swipe













Next

Sign up for a sound bath meditation at Teasom this Friday. (Courtesy of The Space with Ella)

Sound Bath Meditation at Teasom

Head to West Village’s Teasom this Friday at 8 pm for a sound bath meditation led by The Space with Ella. All you have to do to participate is reserve your spot for $25 and bring a yoga mat, tumbler for tea, and blanket.

Jane and Coco offers an exclusive selection of glamorous resort wear and accessories from designers across the globe: Taj by Sabrina Crippa, Sunday St Tropez, Lolita Jaca, Charo Ruiz, Rococo Sand, KUJTEN, Pirette, Rosewater House, Caterina Bertini and Wallaroo. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Jane + Coco Trunk Show

Also on Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Alice + Olivia is hosting a Jane + Coco trunk show with champagne and macarons. Just RSVP to Dallastore@aliceandolivia.com to pop by.