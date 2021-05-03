For Her First Post-Shutdown Appearance, Alice + Olivia Founder Stacey Bendet Was Set on Dallas

Now that vaccines are more readily available and the graphs on Meredith Land’s Instagram stories are less foreboding than ever, it’s not just residence people are seeking in Texas — they want to party here, too.

That was the case, at least, for Stacey Bendet, founder of Alice + Olivia. For her first personal appearance post-shutdown, the effervescent designer gathered a group of friends for a Casamigos-fueled evening at her brand’s Highland Park Village boutique, followed by an intimate dinner party at Park House. The event was originally a team up between Bendet and Tina Craig, OG blogger behind “Bag Snob” and founder of U Beauty skincare. “I’m obsessed. Her Super Smart Hydrator… it’s the bomb,” Bendet adds. When she mentioned the event to Nicky Hilton, who introduced Craig and Bendet, another notable host was added to the mix.

“She was like, ‘I want to come! And my mom wants to come, too,” Bendet says. “It just seems like the city has the best energy right now. Everyone wants to come to Dallas.”

Nastia Liukin, Stacey Bendet, and Nicky Hilton pose with artist Donald Robertson’s first Dallas show. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA) )

On Thursday, April 29, Dallasites stopped by the chic Dallas shop to enjoy specialty cocktails by Casamigos and shop Bendet’s colorful (and comfortable) spring collection, along with Craig’s game changing U Beauty serum and Hilton’s collaboration with French Sole, a New York-based brand known for their well-heeled ballet flats. Guests included Kathy Hilton, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Elisa Summers, and Cornelia Guest, along with popular lifestyle bloggers like Amy Havins (aka Dallas Wardrobe), Cathy Williamson (The Middle Page), and Samantha Steward (Style of Sam). 10 percent of all proceeds were donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

“I think what I’ve always loved about Dallas is how women dress up. They love to go to events. They love to throw events,” Bendet says. “That energy is so the energy of our brand.”

Later in the evening, a handful of guests headed up the Highland Park elevator to Park House, where the Alice + Olivia team put together a stunning dinner table, and artist Donald Robertson‘s first Dallas show ,”Deep in the Art of Texas,” set a fashionably backdrop for photo opps.