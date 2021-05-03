For Her First Post-Shutdown Appearance, Alice + Olivia Founder Stacey Bendet Was Set on Dallas

Stacey Bendet at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Chen Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nicky Hilton at Alice + Olivia Dallas_ photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Alice + Olivia Dallas
Nicky Hilton Rotschild and Tina Chen Craig at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
4R5A1021_2021042981141785
Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nastia Luking at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
BFA_32003_4327400
BFA_32003_4327475
01
10

Stacey Bendet poses with Casamigos at her Alice + Olivia store in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

02
10

Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

03
10

Nicky Hilton with her French Sole collaboration at Alice + Olivia. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

04
10

Casamigos cocktails at Alice + Olivia in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

05
10

Nicky Hilton and Tina Craig at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

06
10

After a quick outfit change, Stacey Bendet headed to Park House, where she posed with Donald Robertson's work. (Getty)

07
10

Nicky Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

08
10

Nastia Liukin. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

09
10

Nicky Hilton and Stacey Bended pose with Donald Robertson's "Deep in the Art of Texas." (Getty)

10
10

Kathy Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

Stacey Bendet at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Chen Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nicky Hilton at Alice + Olivia Dallas_ photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Alice + Olivia Dallas
Nicky Hilton Rotschild and Tina Chen Craig at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
4R5A1021_2021042981141785
Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nastia Luking at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
BFA_32003_4327400
BFA_32003_4327475
The Seen / Fashion / Style

For Her First Post-Shutdown Appearance, Alice + Olivia Founder Stacey Bendet Was Set on Dallas

The Designer Rounded Up Friends Tina Craig and Nicky Hilton for a Feel-Good Event in Highland Park Village

BY // 05.03.21
Stacey Bendet poses with Casamigos at her Alice + Olivia store in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Nicky Hilton with her French Sole collaboration at Alice + Olivia. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Casamigos cocktails at Alice + Olivia in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Nicky Hilton and Tina Craig at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
After a quick outfit change, Stacey Bendet headed to Park House, where she posed with Donald Robertson's work. (Getty)
Nicky Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Nastia Liukin. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
Nicky Hilton and Stacey Bended pose with Donald Robertson's "Deep in the Art of Texas." (Getty)
Kathy Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)
1
10

Stacey Bendet poses with Casamigos at her Alice + Olivia store in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

2
10

Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

3
10

Nicky Hilton with her French Sole collaboration at Alice + Olivia. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

4
10

Casamigos cocktails at Alice + Olivia in Highland Park Village. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

5
10

Nicky Hilton and Tina Craig at Alice + Olivia (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

6
10

After a quick outfit change, Stacey Bendet headed to Park House, where she posed with Donald Robertson's work. (Getty)

7
10

Nicky Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

8
10

Nastia Liukin. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

9
10

Nicky Hilton and Stacey Bended pose with Donald Robertson's "Deep in the Art of Texas." (Getty)

10
10

Kathy Hilton. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA)

Now that vaccines are more readily available and the graphs on Meredith Land’s Instagram stories are less foreboding than ever, it’s not just residence people are seeking in Texas — they want to party here, too.

That was the case, at least, for Stacey Bendet, founder of Alice + Olivia. For her first personal appearance post-shutdown, the effervescent designer gathered a group of friends for a Casamigos-fueled evening at her brand’s Highland Park Village boutique, followed by an intimate dinner party at Park House. The event was originally a team up between Bendet and Tina Craig, OG blogger behind “Bag Snob” and founder of U Beauty skincare. “I’m obsessed. Her Super Smart Hydrator… it’s the bomb,” Bendet adds. When she mentioned the event to Nicky Hilton, who introduced Craig and Bendet, another notable host was added to the mix.

“She was like, ‘I want to come! And my mom wants to come, too,” Bendet says. “It just seems like the city has the best energy right now. Everyone wants to come to Dallas.”

Nastia Lukin, Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nastia Liukin, Stacey Bendet, and Nicky Hilton pose with artist Donald Robertson’s first Dallas show. (courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa : BFA) )

On Thursday, April 29, Dallasites stopped by the chic Dallas shop to enjoy specialty cocktails by Casamigos and shop Bendet’s colorful (and comfortable) spring collection, along with Craig’s game changing U Beauty serum and Hilton’s collaboration with French Sole, a New York-based brand known for their well-heeled ballet flats. Guests included Kathy Hilton, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Elisa Summers, and Cornelia Guest, along with popular lifestyle bloggers like Amy Havins (aka Dallas Wardrobe), Cathy Williamson (The Middle Page), and Samantha Steward (Style of Sam). 10 percent of all proceeds were donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

“I think what I’ve always loved about Dallas is how women dress up. They love to go to events. They love to throw events,” Bendet says. “That energy is so the energy of our brand.”

Later in the evening, a handful of guests headed up the Highland Park elevator to Park House, where the Alice + Olivia team put together a stunning dinner table, and artist Donald Robertson‘s first Dallas show ,”Deep in the Art of Texas,” set a fashionably backdrop for photo opps.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
Stacey Bendet at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Kameron Westcott, Nicky Hilton, Tina Chen Craig, Kary Brittingham, Samantha Wortley at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nicky Hilton at Alice + Olivia Dallas_ photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Alice + Olivia Dallas
Nicky Hilton Rotschild and Tina Chen Craig at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
4R5A1021_2021042981141785
Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
Nastia Luking at Alice + Olivia Dallas_photo courtesy of Kaitlin Saragusa:BFA
BFA_32003_4327400
BFA_32003_4327475

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2523 Westgate Drive
Glendower Court / River Oaks
FOR SALE

2523 Westgate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Swonson
This property is listed by: Jack Swonson (713) 456-9381 Email Realtor
2523 Westgate Drive
830 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

830 Jaquet Drive
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
830 Jaquet Drive
2603 Centenary Street
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/9 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2603 Centenary Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Peggie Pentecost
This property is listed by: Peggie Pentecost (713) 705-3700 Email Realtor
2603 Centenary Street
3007 Wroxton Road
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/9 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3007 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Peggie Pentecost
This property is listed by: Peggie Pentecost (713) 705-3700 Email Realtor
3007 Wroxton Road
1860 White Oak Drive #365
Heights
FOR SALE

1860 White Oak Drive #365
Houston, TX

$249,000 Learn More about this property
Laurie King
This property is listed by: Laurie King (281) 222-0397 Email Realtor
1860 White Oak Drive #365
4723 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4723 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
4723 Devon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X