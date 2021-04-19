Restaurants / Lists

The Best Dallas Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch or Dinner

Classy Hotel Brunches, Picnic Baskets, and Brioche French Toast

BY // 04.19.21
Knife Dallas

Just for Mother's Day, Knife Steakhouse is bringing back brunch. (Courtesy)

Mother’s Day is coming up fast this year. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar — it’s Sunday, May 9. Treat Mom to a special brunch or dinner this year at one of our favorite local restaurants. From classy hotel brunches to to-go picnic baskets, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s Dallas Mother’s Day

This Mother's Day, treat mom with brunch or dinner at steakhouse favorite Al Biernat's. (Photo by Gustavfoto)

This Mother’s Day, treat mom to brunch or a steak dinner at this favorite Dallas steakhouse. Both Oak Lawn and North locations are offering signature menu items like strawberry pancakes, brioche French toast, crab cake Benedict, lobster scramble, and more. Dinner items include filet mignon, chicken parmesan, and butternut squash mac and cheese.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant Mother’s Day

Mom will thank you for the Brioche French Toast at LAW Restaurant this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas’ restaurant is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch on May 9 from 10 am to 3 pm. For $95 per person and $45 for kids under 12, you’ll receive two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys, a seafood platter, strawberry avocado salad, choice of lobster bisque, Benedict Florentine, or Brioche French Toast, choice between Seabass, Beef Tenderloin, pork chop, or ravioli, and choice of dessert.

Call 972-717-2420 to book a table. You can also order your meal to-go.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

Hall Arts – Dining is an experience inside Ellie’s Restaurant

HALL Arts Hotel's Ellie's Restaurant & Lounge is offering Mother's Day Brunch.

From 10:30 am to 2 pm on Sunday, enjoy brunch with Mom at HALL Arts Hotel’s Ellie’s Restaurant. Chef Dan Landsberg will be cooking up an a la carte selection including deviled eggs, coffee chili spiced American Wagyu tenderloin, and sweets from Joy Macarons.

Call 972-629-0924 to make a reservation.

Second Floor at The Exchange

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Ounce Burger

Ounce is offering a prix fixe three-course menu this Mother's Day. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Impress Mom this Mother’s Day with a prix fixe three-course meal at The Second Floor at The Exchange’s Ounce. For $40 per person, you’ll start with deviled eggs, choose between an appetizer of French onion soup, The Ounce salad, or avocado toast, and choose a main of prawns and grits, steak, potato, and eggs, or The Ounce Burger. Crème Brûlée will be dessert.

Rise and Thyme

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-268-7605

Website

Rise and Thyme Dallas

Order a picnic basket from Rise + Thyme to enjoy this Mother's Day.

Head over to the AT&T Discovery District this Mother’s Day and pick up a basket to enjoy with two to four people for $120. The picnic basket includes chocolate covered strawberries, fruit, pastries, a charcuterie plate, panzanella salad, chicken salad sandwich, and a bottle of Rosé with mimosa kit. Order by May 5 by calling 972-268-7605.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Dallas

Knife is bringing back its brunch menu just for Mother's Day. (Courtesy of Knife)

Just for Mother’s Day, Knife is bringing back its brunch menu from 11:30 am to 2 pm on May 9. Moms will receive a free mimosa with the purchase of a meal, which includes brunch staples like pork belly Benedict, Brioche French Toast, and Steak and Eggs. Reservations are required.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Dallas

This Mother's Day, Truluck's is offering a special seafood lasagna, Cosmosa cocktail, and carrot cake.

This seafood favorite in Uptown is offering special dishes this Mother’s Day, including their Seafood Lasagna for $58. A specialty cocktail called the Cosmosa (a mix of vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, raspberries, and Cava will also be available for $14.50. Top things off with the carrot cake for dessert.

Asian Mint

Multiple Locations

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243  |  Map

 

214-363-6655

Website

Asian Mint Mother’s Day

Spend Mother's Day at home this year with a Thai meal kit from Asian Mint.

This popular Thai spot is offering a special Thai Mother’s Day Meal Kit to pickup and enjoy at home. For $119, the kit feeds four people and includes edamame, Asian noodle salad, shrimp and chicken basil with Jasmine rice, chocolate flourless cake, and a pineapple mimosa kit with a 750 ml bottle of sparkling wine. Place an order by May 8 for pick up on May 9.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X