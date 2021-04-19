The Best Dallas Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch or Dinner
Classy Hotel Brunches, Picnic Baskets, and Brioche French ToastBY Megan Ziots // 04.19.21
Mother’s Day is coming up fast this year. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar — it’s Sunday, May 9. Treat Mom to a special brunch or dinner this year at one of our favorite local restaurants. From classy hotel brunches to to-go picnic baskets, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Mother’s Day, treat mom to brunch or a steak dinner at this favorite Dallas steakhouse. Both Oak Lawn and North locations are offering signature menu items like strawberry pancakes, brioche French toast, crab cake Benedict, lobster scramble, and more. Dinner items include filet mignon, chicken parmesan, and butternut squash mac and cheese.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas’ restaurant is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch on May 9 from 10 am to 3 pm. For $95 per person and $45 for kids under 12, you’ll receive two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys, a seafood platter, strawberry avocado salad, choice of lobster bisque, Benedict Florentine, or Brioche French Toast, choice between Seabass, Beef Tenderloin, pork chop, or ravioli, and choice of dessert.
Call 972-717-2420 to book a table. You can also order your meal to-go.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
From 10:30 am to 2 pm on Sunday, enjoy brunch with Mom at HALL Arts Hotel’s Ellie’s Restaurant. Chef Dan Landsberg will be cooking up an a la carte selection including deviled eggs, coffee chili spiced American Wagyu tenderloin, and sweets from Joy Macarons.
Call 972-629-0924 to make a reservation.
Impress Mom this Mother’s Day with a prix fixe three-course meal at The Second Floor at The Exchange’s Ounce. For $40 per person, you’ll start with deviled eggs, choose between an appetizer of French onion soup, The Ounce salad, or avocado toast, and choose a main of prawns and grits, steak, potato, and eggs, or The Ounce Burger. Crème Brûlée will be dessert.
Rise and Thyme
Downtown
211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Head over to the AT&T Discovery District this Mother’s Day and pick up a basket to enjoy with two to four people for $120. The picnic basket includes chocolate covered strawberries, fruit, pastries, a charcuterie plate, panzanella salad, chicken salad sandwich, and a bottle of Rosé with mimosa kit. Order by May 5 by calling 972-268-7605.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Just for Mother’s Day, Knife is bringing back its brunch menu from 11:30 am to 2 pm on May 9. Moms will receive a free mimosa with the purchase of a meal, which includes brunch staples like pork belly Benedict, Brioche French Toast, and Steak and Eggs. Reservations are required.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This seafood favorite in Uptown is offering special dishes this Mother’s Day, including their Seafood Lasagna for $58. A specialty cocktail called the Cosmosa (a mix of vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, raspberries, and Cava will also be available for $14.50. Top things off with the carrot cake for dessert.
Asian Mint
Multiple Locations
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243 | Map
This popular Thai spot is offering a special Thai Mother’s Day Meal Kit to pickup and enjoy at home. For $119, the kit feeds four people and includes edamame, Asian noodle salad, shrimp and chicken basil with Jasmine rice, chocolate flourless cake, and a pineapple mimosa kit with a 750 ml bottle of sparkling wine. Place an order by May 8 for pick up on May 9.