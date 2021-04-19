The Best Dallas Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch or Dinner

Mom will thank you for the Brioche French Toast at LAW Restaurant this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas’ restaurant is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch on May 9 from 10 am to 3 pm. For $95 per person and $45 for kids under 12, you’ll receive two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys, a seafood platter, strawberry avocado salad, choice of lobster bisque, Benedict Florentine, or Brioche French Toast, choice between Seabass, Beef Tenderloin, pork chop, or ravioli, and choice of dessert.

Call 972-717-2420 to book a table. You can also order your meal to-go.