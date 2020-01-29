New Music Venue From Mark Cuban Brings High-Tech Entertainment and More Big News for the Design District

Get up close and personal with your favorite artists at Dallas' new HiFi.

A brand new live music venue, The HiFi, is set to open in the Design District in May. (Courtesy rendering)

With an influx of exciting developments, including the addition of new bars (Hi, Bar Charles), restaurants, and the recent debut of Virgin Hotels Dallas, the Dallas Design District is due for its first major live music venue. Thankfully, in just a few short months, Mark Cuban and Live Nation Entertainment will gift the neighborhood with The Hifi (situated in the former furniture store space next door to the Mavericks’ training facility), which has set out to be as big on sound quality as it is on creating an intimate environment.

The 25,000 square foot space will feature state-of-the art sound, lights, and production and has the capacity for about 1,000 guests or concert goers. It’s most comparable in size to Deep Ellum’s Canton Hall (1,100 capacity). The venue will also have Echo Lounge on the second floor for VIP guests, artist showcase and DJs. The mezzanine VIP areas will have a dedicated service and hospitality designation.

A rendering of The HiFi, set to open in the Design District in May.

Designed to have an intimate feel, the industrial modern space allows audience members to stand close to the stage, within hand-grazing distance to their favorite artist. Much like the House of Blues or the more vast Bomb Factory, the first floor will be standing room-only, while the balcony offers more prime (and likely higher priced) views. Four bars positioned in the venue will make it easy to grab a cocktail, craft beer, or glass of wine. An outdoor patio and lounge offers some fresh air and a pre- or post-show destination.

Upcoming acts have yet to be announced, but we have a few guesses (based on the size of the space) and wishes for who we’d like to see (and hear via The HiFi’s superior sound system):

Matt Maeson

Mallrat

Wallows

Rex Orange County

half alive

Foals

Highly Suspect

FINNEAS (solo only—surely Billie would bump it up to an American Airline situation)

flora cash

Jai Wolf

Thank you, as always, for your consideration, Mark Cuban.