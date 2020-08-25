Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Metallica, End of Summer Luau, and the Ultimate Design Pop-Up Shop

Plus, Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back

BY // 08.25.20
TwelveTwenty-HighRes

A sneak peek of a 2020 Thrift Studio vignette, styled by Twelve Twenty (Photo by Lance Selgo, Unique Exposure Photography)

Discover a one-night Metallica drive-in show, summer luaus, the ultimate design pop-up shop, backyard paint parties, and more in Dallas this weekend.

METALLICA presented by Encore Drive-In Nights

This Saturday, Encore Drive-In Nights is presenting Metallica at The Star in Frisco’s Cinema Pop-Up at 8:30 pm. A one-night only event, this show was filmed exclusively for this drive-in experience at outdoor theaters around the country. Tickets are $115 per a car and will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace. Other North Texas locations showing the concert include Texas Motor Speedway, Coyote Drive-In, Brazos Drive-In, and Galaxy Drive-In.

 

Edited_LH_TikiCocktails
Attend the End of Summer Luau at Legacy Hall this Saturday. (Courtesy)

End of Summer Luau at Legacy Hall

Also on Saturday at 6 pm, head over to Plano’s Legacy Hall for an End of Summer Luau. Taking place outside in the Box Garden, the three-hour event will feature hula and fire dancers, a traditional Kalua pig roast, a limbo competition, and Bryan Adams Tribute band, Summer of ’69. With your ticket purchase, you’ll also receive access to Dock Local‘s Hawaiian Dinner Package ($18), which will include roasted pig, lime coconut shrimp, pineapple slaw, and more. A Bacardi Tropical cocktail and Idol Time Passionfruit Pineapple beer will also be available for purchase.

 

Thrift Studio Dallas this weekend

Thrift Studio 2020

Dwell with Dignity’s largest annual fundraiser, Thrift Studio, is returning this Friday through Saturday, September 26. Delayed due to Covid-19, the annual pop-up shop will feature luxuriously furnished vignettes designed by North Texas’ top designers, showrooms, and retailers, as well as a curated selection of fine art from prestigious artists. Everything on display will be available to purchase (and deeply discounted) with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Dallas-based nonprofit Dwell with Dignity. The event is taking place at International on Turtle Creek Design Center and will be following to CDC coronavirus guidelines.

 

Jaspers Uptown North Texas this weekend
(Courtesy of Jasper’s Uptown)

Jasper’s Backyard Paint N’ Pour Party

This Friday at 6:30 pm, Jasper’s Uptown is hosting a backyard Paint N’ Pour party on the restaurant’s open-air patio. For $35, the event is hosted by “Painting A Masterpiece” and includes a complimentary round of Processo, happy hour priced food and drinks, and supplies to paint. Other events in their “Backyard” series include trivia night on Wednesdays and Cinema Night on Thursdays.

