A New Restaurant Surprises in Frisco — A First Taste of Copper & Steel Table

The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.

Back in May, we announced that the booming suburb of Frisco would be getting a brand new hotel next to Stonebriar Centre. The luxury Hyatt Regency officially opened in June, so we thought we’d take a field trip up north to check it out.

As soon as you enter the lobby, you’re greeted by a spacious entryway with a check-in desk on the right and the hotel’s debut restaurant Copper & Steel Table on the left. (Full disclosure: we were invited to taste some of the new Texas-inspired menu items.) We took a seat at one of the tables next to the open kitchen concept, where you could see chef Joseph Hale cooking and plating dishes.

The Hyatt Regency Frisco lobby and Copper & Steel Bar has plenty of space to social distance.

First up was the You Frisco Now cocktail. Meant to be shared by two people, I was glad I had my boyfriend with me to split it — it is massive and costs $25, but it hits the spot. A mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave nectar, the cocktail is a must try at Copper and Steel.

As for food, there were several new Texas-inspired dishes that were great, including the taco flight (with a choice of three between achiote chicken, smoked brisket, wild boar, and falafel), the Pit Master Flatbread (also with pulled boar and brisket, as well as Ancho BBQ), and pork belly burnt ends with an elote salad and Dr Pepper BBQ sauce. Another unique appetizer is the jerky flight, which comes with beef, antelope, turkey, boar, olives and a seasonal fruit jerky. The apricot is quite tasty.

Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

An off-menu dish to make sure to request is the brisket tostadas (we were given a heads up before arriving). The dish features house-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, ancho BBQ, chipotle aioli, and a queso fresco drizzle.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Though you never know what you’re going to get when trying out a hotel restaurant, I can tell you that this one is worth checking out even if you’re not an overnight guest. Connected to Stonebriar Centre, Copper & Steel Table is a convenient lunch break for shoppers, or those wanting to order dishes to-go. Everything is available for takeout, including items like a grass-fed barbecue burger, steak frites, chicken wings, and Bourbon Pecan Pie. The Copper & Steel Market, located on the other side of the restaurant near the entrance, is also available for things like coffee and grab-and-go items. Or take a seat at the massive bar just to order a drink or bite.

If you do happen to be a guest, however, you can order food and drinks to be brought up to the hotel’s rooftop pool overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark.

For staycationing hopefuls, Hyatt Regency Frisco is offering a special rate through the end of the year: only $99 plus tax for standard rooms. (When you book, just use the promo code FRIS99.) Frisco attractions are also beginning to get into swing: book an outing to see FC Dallas games at Toyota Stadium, or visit the Kidzania, National Soccer Hall of Fame, the National Videogame Museum, and more.