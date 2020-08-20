Copper & Steel Table
Copper & Steel Bar Frisco
Hyatt Regency Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Jerky Flight
Copper & Steel Market (1)
Pit Master Flatbread
Taco Flight (1)
Hyatt Regency Frisco(6)
01
10

Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.

02
10

The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.

03
10

The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

04
10

The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.

05
10

Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

06
10

The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.

07
10

The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.

08
10

The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.

09
10

The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.

10
10

Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

Copper & Steel Table
Copper & Steel Bar Frisco
Hyatt Regency Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Jerky Flight
Copper & Steel Market (1)
Pit Master Flatbread
Taco Flight (1)
Hyatt Regency Frisco(6)
Culture / Openings

A New Restaurant Surprises in Frisco — A First Taste of Copper & Steel Table

Craft Cocktails and American Dishes With a Texas Twist Are Available for Takeout

BY // 08.20.20
Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.
The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.
The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)
The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.
Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)
The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.
The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.
The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.
The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.
Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)
1
10

Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.

2
10

The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.

3
10

The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

4
10

The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.

5
10

Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

6
10

The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.

7
10

The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.

8
10

The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.

9
10

The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.

10
10

Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

Back in May, we announced that the booming suburb of Frisco would be getting a brand new hotel next to Stonebriar Centre. The luxury Hyatt Regency officially opened in June, so we thought we’d take a field trip up north to check it out.

As soon as you enter the lobby, you’re greeted by a spacious entryway with a check-in desk on the right and the hotel’s debut restaurant Copper & Steel Table on the left. (Full disclosure: we were invited to taste some of the new Texas-inspired menu items.) We took a seat at one of the tables next to the open kitchen concept, where you could see chef Joseph Hale cooking and plating dishes.

Copper & Steel Bar (1)
The Hyatt Regency Frisco lobby and Copper & Steel Bar has plenty of space to social distance.

First up was the You Frisco Now cocktail. Meant to be shared by two people, I was glad I had my boyfriend with me to split it — it is massive and costs $25, but it hits the spot. A mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave nectar, the cocktail is a must try at Copper and Steel.

As for food, there were several new Texas-inspired dishes that were great, including the taco flight (with a choice of three between achiote chicken, smoked brisket, wild boar, and falafel), the Pit Master Flatbread (also with pulled boar and brisket, as well as Ancho BBQ), and pork belly burnt ends with an elote salad and Dr Pepper BBQ sauce. Another unique appetizer is the jerky flight, which comes with beef, antelope, turkey, boar, olives and a seasonal fruit jerky. The apricot is quite tasty.

 

Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

An off-menu dish to make sure to request is the brisket tostadas (we were given a heads up before arriving). The dish features house-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, ancho BBQ, chipotle aioli, and a queso fresco drizzle.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Though you never know what you’re going to get when trying out a hotel restaurant, I can tell you that this one is worth checking out even if you’re not an overnight guest. Connected to Stonebriar Centre, Copper & Steel Table is a convenient lunch break for shoppers, or those wanting to order dishes to-go. Everything is available for takeout, including items like a grass-fed barbecue burger, steak frites, chicken wings, and Bourbon Pecan Pie. The Copper & Steel Market, located on the other side of the restaurant near the entrance, is also available for things like coffee and grab-and-go items. Or take a seat at the massive bar just to order a drink or bite.

If you do happen to be a guest, however, you can order food and drinks to be brought up to the hotel’s rooftop pool overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark.

For staycationing hopefuls, Hyatt Regency Frisco is offering a special rate through the end of the year: only $99 plus tax for standard rooms. (When you book, just use the promo code FRIS99.) Frisco attractions are also beginning to get into swing: book an outing to see FC Dallas games at Toyota Stadium, or visit the Kidzania, National Soccer Hall of Fame, the National Videogame Museum, and more.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Uptown
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X