The Best Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North Texas

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday, March 17 this year, but the celebrations start early in North Texas. Dress up in your finest green attire and head to a festival, party, or run (not necessarily in that order), and celebrate the lucky day with your fellow Dallasites.

Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

Saturday, March 14

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade takes off at 11 am on Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street for its 41st years. The two-mile parade route (the largest in the southwest) will include more than 90 floats with about 1,700 participants. If you’re not heading to a house party in the M Streets, the iHeart Radio block party will have plenty of food trucks and beer to keep the party going until 5pm.

25th Annual Dash Down Greenville 5K

Saturday, March 14

Before the parade and festivities in Lower Greenville, get a run in at the St. Paddy’s Dash Down Greenville 5k, which starts at 8am. Hosted by Run Project, registration costs $40 to $50 and includes a T-shirt, medal, and free beer at the after party(for those over 21). If you happen to have a green tutu lying around, this is the time to break it out.

St. Patrick’s Day at The Market

Saturday, March 14

The Dallas Farmers Market is hosting a St. Patrick’s celebration from 1oam to 6:30pm. Rex’s Seafood and Market and El Mero Mero Tamalero will have green beer and margaritas all day. From noon to 5 pm, you’ll be able to browse and shop The Market + Harvest Lofts’ retail like Ka-Tip, Whiski Designs, Simply Irresistible, and Charming@TheMarket, with a bagpipe performance closing things out starting at 6pm.

Downtown Dallas’ St. Patty’s Bar Crawl

Sunday, March 15

From 1pm to 5pm, sport your best green outfit and hit downtown bars and restaurants like Harwood Tavern Sports Bar, Cambria Dallas, AC Hotel Dallas, and the brand new JAXON Beer Garden at the AT&T Discovery District for the 2nd Annual St. Patty’s Bar Crawl. Every bar is offering drink specials to celebrate the luckiest day of the year, and the first 40 people to arrive at Green Door (between 1pm and 1:20pm) will receive a free drink

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Legacy Hall

Saturday, March 14

At Plano’s Legacy Hall, St. Paddy’s celebrations are in full gear from noon until midnight. Drink green beer and Irish whiskey while listening to live Irish music from Celtic bands like The Selkie Girls, Sombati, and The Rogues. From noon to 6pm, you’ll be able to participate in the Unlawful Assembly Leprechaun Olympics to win prizes. A DJ closes out the night starting at 10:30pm.

McKinney St. Patrick’s Festival & Shamrock Run Saturday, March 14 Head to McKinney for the 3rd Annual McKinney St. Patrick’s Festival & Shamrock Run. The 5k fun run starts at 9am and ends at TUPPS Brewery. Irish rock bands will take over the festival’s two stages. Guests will also enjoy Irish cuisine, green beer, costume contests, lawn games, vendors and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Sidecar Social

Saturday, March 14

In Addison, Sidecar Social is hosting its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day party. The entertainment venue-slash-restaurant has games like shuffleboard, indoor basketball, foosball, bocce ball, darts, ping pong and more. From 11am to 4pm, the free party includes drink specials, a free photo-booth, and live music by Metal Shop Dallas and Le Freak. Drink specials are $5 Jameson and $6 Car Bombs. (A $10 entry fee is invoked after 4pm.) VIP tickets ($50) includes an entrance, two drinks, and access to an exclusive upstairs lounge with food.