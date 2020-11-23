Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Thanksgiving Edition

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights, Pop-Up Motels, Cocktail Specials and More

BY // 11.23.20
Sweet Tooth Motel

Sweet Tooth Motel debuts in Denison this weekend. (Courtesy)

Thanksgiving weekend is here. After you’ve eaten all the turkey, stuffing, and pie that you can, go discover holiday cheer, twinkling lights, and great local shopping in North Texas.

Sweet Tooth Motel

A private, mini-pop up holiday experience called Sweet Tooth Motel (a new twist on Sweet Tooth Hotel) is opening at Denison on Ice this Saturday through December 4. Or, if you can wait until it gets a bit closer to Dallas, the immersive art installation will open at Watters Creek in Allen on December 5 and will be open through January 3. Tickets cost $40 with four people are allowed per time slot.

Light Up Lowest Greenville

This Saturday from 4 to 8 pm, head to Lower Greenville for the 4th annual Light Up Lowest Greenville event. Local businesses will offer special drinks, snacks and discounts during this time including a $5 holiday cocktail special at ABV Establishment, 20 percent off at Kathy Fielder, $5 Autumn Apple Mule at HG Sply Co., and more.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance between 5:30 pm and 7 pm for socially-distanced photos with kids. The neighborhood is partnering with Reverse Food Truck so bring canned and boxed foods to donate as well.

 

Candy Cane Lane Dallas Thanksgiving weekend
Candy Cane Lane begins this Friday at AAC.

Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru

Starting this Friday evening, Candy Cane Lane is opening for visitors (safely enclosed in their cars) within American Airlines Center’s Silver Parking Garage. Each level of the multi-level exhibit combines holiday lights, classic characters, and more. There will even be a photo opportunity with Santa Claus from the safety of your car. Tickets will be available for select dates through December 26.

Bishop Nights: Holiday Edition

This month’s Bishop Nights in the Bishop Arts District will feature special holiday decor, live music, seasonal cocktails, and more from 6 to 9 pm this weekend. An early “Black Saturday” will feature holiday specials and extended hours at stores along Bishop Avenue as well. The Tipsy Elf will also be open, serving vegan egg nog and the opportunity to take a photo (mask required) with a mini pony masquerading as Rudolph.

 

vitruvian park
In Addison, the Vitruvian Lights are debuting this Friday.

Vitruvian Lights

Addison’s Vitruvian Park is transforming into a holiday wonderland this Thanksgiving weekend. Starting at 5pm on Friday, visitors are encouraged to walk the park with social distancing in mind or drive through the outdoor space to experience the festive scenery. Tree lights will be on from 5 to 11 pm daily until January 3.

