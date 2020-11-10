Tipsy Elf Dallas
The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar will open on November 27. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf concept comes from same minds behind Botanist, Paradiso, and Tejas. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf will be a fun new Christmas pop-up bar in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf menu will feature mulled wine, vegan egg nog, and holiday cookies. (Courtesy)

Royal 38 opens at The Union on November 28. (Courtesy of Royal 38)

Royal 38 comes from the same minds behind HIDE bar in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Royal 38)

Hot Chicks offers scratch-made, Halal, dairy-free hot chicken. (Courtesy)

Hot Chicks will have more than just hot chicken sandwiches. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

A Kitschy Christmas Pop-Up Bar, Hot Chicken Tacos, and More to Try This Holiday Season

More New North Texas Sips and Bites to Look Forward To

BY // 11.10.20
The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar will open on November 27. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf concept comes from same minds behind Botanist, Paradiso, and Tejas. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf will be a fun new Christmas pop-up bar in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

The Tipsy Elf menu will feature mulled wine, vegan egg nog, and holiday cookies. (Courtesy)

Royal 38 opens at The Union on November 28. (Courtesy of Royal 38)

Royal 38 comes from the same minds behind HIDE bar in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Royal 38)

Hot Chicks offers scratch-made, Halal, dairy-free hot chicken. (Courtesy)

Hot Chicks will have more than just hot chicken sandwiches. (Courtesy)

From more hot chicken and a kitschy Christmas pop-up called Tipsy Elf, the new Dallas restaurant and bar openings keep rolling in this fall. Here are three new spots to add to your list for the holiday season.

Tipsy Elf Christmas Pop-Up Bar (Open November 27 to January 2)

308 N. Bishop Avenue (Good Companions house)

Taking over Good Companions coffee house on November 27, the Tipsy Elf bar will bring much-needed holiday cheer to Dallas. The kitschy pop-up concept comes from Exxir Hospitality (Paradiso, Tejas, Botanist) and will feature holiday cocktails and a festive setting until January 2. Cocktails range from mulled wine and vegan egg nog to a sage-infused Gin Fizz. There will also be holiday cookies and seasonal-inspired bites to accompany your drinks. As for the host, you’ll see Larry the elf around the house, as well as drag artist Mrs. Clause (every Thursday through Saturday from 8 pm to 10 pm).

 

Royal 38 Dallas New North Texas Restaurants
Royal 38 will be open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of Royal 38)

Royal 38 (Opening November 18)

2301 N. Akard Street (at The Union)

Hide bar is well-known in Dallas for their expertly crafted cocktails and small bites in Deep Ellum. And soon, we will get another restaurant and bar from the same minds behind the popular haunt. Royal 38 is set to open at The Union with a curated wine list, craft cocktails, bar snacks, and weekend brunch.

Led by Scott Jenkins, the beverage program will include dozens of signature cocktails. For instance, the Fistful of Pansies is a spice gin drink with pear brandy and Fino sherry. You can even request table side cocktail cart service for the full royal treatment. As for the food menu, there will be everything from bar snacks and appetizers to salads, sandwiches, and entrees for lunch and dinner. Highlights include the lobster corn fritters starter, as well as a vegan grain bowl, chicken schnitzel, and The Royal Double Smash Burger Frites.

 

Hot Chicks Plano New North Texas Restaurants
Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken will debut in Plano in early December. (Courtesy)

Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken (Coming Soon)

1885 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300, Plano

The hot chicken craze continues with another spicy joint set to open near The Shops at Willow Bend this December. At Hot Chicks, guests can expect boozy slushies, crinkle cut fries, tacos, and of course, hot chicken sandwiches and tenders. The fast-casual restaurant will offer Halal, dairy-free, and peanut-free chicken in heat levels ranging from no heat to “Hot AF.” There will also be a grilled hot chicken option if you’re feeling healthy. The Plano outpost will be the brand’s first location in DFW, though they already have plans to expand to Dallas, Las Colinas, and Arlington.

Featured Properties
X