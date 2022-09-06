Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Culture / Fashion

50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall

Embrace the Season as Only a North Texan Can

BY // 09.06.22
dallas fall 2022

A few of our favorite fall things. (graphic by PaperCity)

In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.

Embrace the familiar tastes, scents, and sights of the season as only a Dallasite can.

La Réunion’s not-so-basic latte is made with house-prepared spiced pumpkin purée, espresso, and milk.

Food & Drink

Skip the Starbucks hype with La Réunion’s Pumpkin Bullshit latte.

Celebrate 10 years of Emporium Pies with the return of the bakery’s marshmallowy S’morgasbord dessert

Set a calendar reminder and finally book that spot at omakase hotspot Shoyo.

Carve pumpkins at The Old Monk

Sip a seasonal beer — Lakewood Brewing Co.’s pumpkin-spiced Punkle will do.

Eat a caramel apple macaron from Joy’s State Fair Box. 

Buy freshly-made tortillas at North Texas’ first H-E-B. (Opening in Frisco on September 21)

Try a fried charcuterie board at The State Fair of Texas. 

Enjoy an autumn-inspired afternoon tea in Oak Cliff.  

Play Loteria at Four Corners Brewing

Sip your way through a whiskey-fueled four-course dinner at The Joule. (September 23) 

Raise a salted glass to the Margarita Festival. (September 24)

Roll some gnocchi with the family at Eataly. (October 2) 

Attend an Oak Cliff farmers market. (First Saturday of every month)

casa duro priscilla (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
(Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Home & Design

Book a one-of-a-kind staycation at Casa Duro.

Go thrifting for a cause through September 24.

Go treasure hunting at this fall’s estate sales. (A few of our favorite sources here, here, and here.)

Make some perfectly preserved pumpkins. (September 29)

Get design inspiration at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. (Starts September 22)

Stitch a sunny desert scene. (October 8)

Step inside Dallas architect Harold Prinz’s historic modernist home on the AIA Home Tour. (November 5 and 6)

dallas fall things to do
Autumn at the Arboretum is pure Dallas fall magic.

Arts & Entertainment

Go Boulevarding at SMU. 

Enjoy an outdoor movie at Griggs Park.

Go on a hike at Cedar Ridge Preserve (now that the weather allows it.)

Try your forehand at pickleball, Dallas’ newest it sport. 

Take in a symphony by candlelight

Get an after-hours look at the Perot Museum with Thursdays on Tap

Partake in a Full Moon Circle

Throw down a picnic blanket at the Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series.

Try your hand at VR gaming at Mockingbird Station’s new Sandbox

Visit a Haunted House for grownups. (September 16 through October 31) 

Attend a monthly dance party in “paradise.” (September 10)

Head to Southfork Ranch for Cattle Baron’s Ball, Dallas’ most casual gala. (September 17) 

Immerse yourself in the world of King Tut. (Opens September 23) 

Discover a once-banned book on Dallas history. (Through September 30)

See the Texas debut of New York’s Gibney Company. (September 30 and October 1) 

Don your lederhosen for Oktoberfest Dallas. (October 1)

Witness Shepard Fairey’s iconic motifs and new works at the Dallas Contemporary. (Starting September 25)

Catch the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DANCEAFRICA. (October 7 and 8) 

Take in a movie at the Dallas International Film Festival. (October 14 – 20)

Celebrate 10 years of Klyde Warren Park. (October 22) 

Geek out with the Dallas friends behind the popular Sinisterhood podcast at the Texas Theater. (October 27) 

Take in a Broadway show in Dallas — in this case, My Fair Lady. (November 1 through 13) 

 

flea style hat bar
Flea Style’s Hat Bars are located in Deep Ellum, Frisco, and the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Shopping and Beauty

Find a fresh signature scent at The Conservatory (ask for Shasa). 

Host a hat-making party in Deep Ellum. 

Get your ears pierced at Maria Tash‘s new — and first — Texas store.

Treat your toes to a seasonal “Flavor of the Month” bath bomb at Pink Pedi

Sniff a Society Texas Fair-inspired candle.

Stretch it out with Puro Pinche Yoga at Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria.

Go for bespoke with monograms and permanent jewelry at Market Highland Park Village. (September 22 and 23)

