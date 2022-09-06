50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall

A few of our favorite fall things. (graphic by PaperCity)

In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.

Embrace the familiar tastes, scents, and sights of the season as only a Dallasite can.

Food & Drink

Skip the Starbucks hype with La Réunion’s Pumpkin Bullshit latte.

Celebrate 10 years of Emporium Pies with the return of the bakery’s marshmallowy S’morgasbord dessert.

Set a calendar reminder and finally book that spot at omakase hotspot Shoyo.

Carve pumpkins at The Old Monk.

Sip a seasonal beer — Lakewood Brewing Co.’s pumpkin-spiced Punkle will do.

Eat a caramel apple macaron from Joy’s State Fair Box.

Buy freshly-made tortillas at North Texas’ first H-E-B. (Opening in Frisco on September 21)

Try a fried charcuterie board at The State Fair of Texas.

Enjoy an autumn-inspired afternoon tea in Oak Cliff.

Play Loteria at Four Corners Brewing.

Sip your way through a whiskey-fueled four-course dinner at The Joule. (September 23)

Raise a salted glass to the Margarita Festival. (September 24)

Roll some gnocchi with the family at Eataly. (October 2)

Attend an Oak Cliff farmers market. (First Saturday of every month)

Home & Design

Book a one-of-a-kind staycation at Casa Duro.

Go thrifting for a cause through September 24.

Go treasure hunting at this fall’s estate sales. (A few of our favorite sources here, here, and here.)

Make some perfectly preserved pumpkins. (September 29)

Get design inspiration at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. (Starts September 22)

Stitch a sunny desert scene. (October 8)

Step inside Dallas architect Harold Prinz’s historic modernist home on the AIA Home Tour. (November 5 and 6)

Arts & Entertainment

Go Boulevarding at SMU.

Enjoy an outdoor movie at Griggs Park.

Go on a hike at Cedar Ridge Preserve (now that the weather allows it.)

Try your forehand at pickleball, Dallas’ newest it sport.

Take in a symphony by candlelight.

Get an after-hours look at the Perot Museum with Thursdays on Tap.

Partake in a Full Moon Circle.

Throw down a picnic blanket at the Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series.

Try your hand at VR gaming at Mockingbird Station’s new Sandbox.

Visit a Haunted House for grownups. (September 16 through October 31)

Attend a monthly dance party in “paradise.” (September 10)

Head to Southfork Ranch for Cattle Baron’s Ball, Dallas’ most casual gala. (September 17)

Immerse yourself in the world of King Tut. (Opens September 23)

Discover a once-banned book on Dallas history. (Through September 30)

See the Texas debut of New York’s Gibney Company. (September 30 and October 1)

Don your lederhosen for Oktoberfest Dallas. (October 1)

Witness Shepard Fairey’s iconic motifs and new works at the Dallas Contemporary. (Starting September 25)

Catch the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DANCEAFRICA. (October 7 and 8)

Take in a movie at the Dallas International Film Festival. (October 14 – 20)

Celebrate 10 years of Klyde Warren Park. (October 22)

Geek out with the Dallas friends behind the popular Sinisterhood podcast at the Texas Theater. (October 27)

Take in a Broadway show in Dallas — in this case, My Fair Lady. (November 1 through 13)

Shopping and Beauty

Find a fresh signature scent at The Conservatory (ask for Shasa).

Host a hat-making party in Deep Ellum.

Get your ears pierced at Maria Tash‘s new — and first — Texas store.

Treat your toes to a seasonal “Flavor of the Month” bath bomb at Pink Pedi.

Sniff a Society Texas Fair-inspired candle.

Stretch it out with Puro Pinche Yoga at Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria.

Go for bespoke with monograms and permanent jewelry at Market Highland Park Village. (September 22 and 23)