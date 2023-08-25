The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 14. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas throughout fall 2023.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 14 through 17, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest takes place from September 21 through 23 at Trinity Park. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, Walburg Boys, and more. You can get your tickets here.

Oktoberfest Dallas

On September 30, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and keg tapping and stein-holding contests. The music lineup includes Cody Canada and the Departed, Hooks & The Huckleberries, The Texases, and more.

16th Annual Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown McKinney from September 22 through 24 for the city’s 16th annual Oktoberfest. Meet at the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Legacy Hall’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest

Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting its 6th annual Oktoberfest on September 30 at noon. The event will feature live polka music, German brats, and Oktoberfest beer.

Frisco Oktoberfest

On October 7, from 11 am to 9 pm, Frisco Square is celebrating its 4th annual Oktoberfest with bier, brats, a stein hoisting competition, games, dancing, live music, and more. There will also be a Weiner dog race, brat-eating contest, keg rolling race, and more. Tickets are available here.