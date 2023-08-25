Culture / Entertainment

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Get Your Lederhosen and Steins Ready

BY // 08.25.23
oktoberfest dallas north texas

North Texas features several great Oktoberfests this fall.

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 14. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas throughout fall 2023.

 

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 14 through 17, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

 

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest takes place from September 21 through 23 at Trinity Park. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, Walburg Boys, and more. You can get your tickets here.

 

Oktoberfest Dallas

On September 30, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and keg tapping and stein-holding contests. The music lineup includes Cody Canada and the Departed, Hooks & The Huckleberries, The Texases, and more.

 

16th Annual Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown McKinney from September 22 through 24 for the city’s 16th annual Oktoberfest. Meet at the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

 

Legacy Hall’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest

Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting its 6th annual Oktoberfest on September 30 at noon. The event will feature live polka music, German brats, and Oktoberfest beer.

 

Frisco Oktoberfest

On October 7, from 11 am to 9 pm, Frisco Square is celebrating its 4th annual Oktoberfest with bier, brats, a stein hoisting competition, games, dancing, live music, and more. There will also be a Weiner dog race, brat-eating contest, keg rolling race, and more. Tickets are available here.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
503 Patchester Street
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

503 Patchester Street
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
503 Patchester Street
1098 Post Oak Point Road
Colorado County
FOR SALE

1098 Post Oak Point Road
Fayetteville, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cheryl Stein
This property is listed by: Cheryl Stein (713) 515-7444 Email Realtor
1098 Post Oak Point Road
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
4102 Merrick Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4102 Merrick Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4102 Merrick Street
3207 Sunset Boulevard
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/27 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

3207 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3207 Sunset Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X