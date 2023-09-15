50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall

Autumn at the Arboretum is a yearly fall festival complete with a pumpkin patch.

In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.

Embrace the familiar tastes, scents, and sights of the season as only a Dallasite can.

Food & Drink

Skip the Starbucks hype with La Réunion’s Pumpkin Bullshit latte.

Enjoy the essence of fall in pie form with Emporium’s sweet array of seasonal desserts.

Carve pumpkins at The Old Monk.

Sip a seasonal beer — Lakewood Brewing Co.’s pumpkin-spiced Punkle will do.

Do some sustainable grocery shopping at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Head to historic Old City Park for one of Dallas’ biggest chef-driven events of the season. (November 2 – 5)

Taste award-winning deep-fried pho at The State Fair of Texas.

Nosh on pumpkin spice egg custard in the Joule’s Taschen Library.

Play Loteria at Four Corners Brewing.

Raise a salted glass to the Margarita Festival. (September 23)

Then raise a frosty one at the Dallas Brew Festival. (November 11)

Elevate your date night at Eataly.

Home & Design

Book a one-of-a-kind staycation at Casa Duro.

Go thrifting for a cause through October 7

Go treasure hunting at this fall’s estate sales. (A few of our favorite sources here, here, and here.)

Make some perfectly preserved pumpkins. (October 17)

Blend history and architecture at the JFK Food and Culture Tour in Dallas.

Get design inspiration at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. (From November 3 – November 15)

Go on a creative retreat for adults at Oil & Cotton. (October 8)

Step inside the best residential architecture in Dallas the AIA Home Tour. (October 28 and 29)

Arts & Culture

Go Boulevarding at SMU.

Enjoy an outdoor movie with a food truck picnic at Klyde Warren Park.

Go on a hike at Cedar Ridge Preserve (now that the weather allows it).

See Zach Bryan and Dierks Bentley at the world-famous Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. (October 19 – 22)

Try your forehand at pickleball — it’s still everywhere

Take in a symphony by candlelight.

Get an after-hours look at the Perot Museum with Thursdays on Tap (every week until November).

Throw down a picnic blanket at the Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series.

Attend a monthly dance party in “paradise.” (October 30, November 27)

Head to Southfork Ranch with Shania Twain for Cattle Baron’s Ball. (October 14)

Head to Wonderland in Dallas when MOMIX returns to Moody Performance Hall. (September 22 and 23)

Take free line dancing lessons from the cowboys at The Roundup Saloon.

See Grammy-winning Fabio Luisi in action with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Don your lederhosen for North Texas Oktoberfests. (October 1)

Witness Shepard Fairey’s iconic motifs and new works at the Dallas Contemporary. (Starting September 25)

Catch the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DANCEAFRICA. (October 6 and 7)

Figure out whodunnit at the Dallas Museum of Art’s artful Murder Mystery event.

See Grammy-winning Corinne Bailey Rae perform her years in the making album at the Texas Theater. (October 27)

Take in a Broadway show in Dallas — in this case, MJ The Musical. (November 21 through December 3)

Shopping, Wellness, and Beauty

Find a fresh signature scent at The Conservatory (ask for Shasa).

Check into the Béis Hotel in West Village (until September 28).

Host a hat-making party.

Enjoy a sound bath, Reiki, or a night of wine tasting at the Sol House.

Host a chic slumber party — complete with monogrammed pajamas — at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Head to “Hiatus in Paris” thanks to the Texas spa’s new partnership with cult-loved Biologique Recherche.

Explore a “Western Chic” retrospective throughout the hallowed halls of NorthPark Center for Cattle Baron’s 50th year. (Through October 9.)

Expand your mind with a women’s circle or confidence workshop at Breathe Meditation + Wellness.

Treat your toes to a seasonal “Flavor of the Month” bath bomb at Pink Pedi in Oak Cliff or the new location on Ross Avenue.

Sniff a Texas Fair-inspired candle at one of Dallas’ most beautiful boutiques.