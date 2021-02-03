Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Zoom Astrology, Pop Up Markets, and Beer Events

Things To Do Beyond the Big Game

BY // 02.03.21
Virgo+journal-IMG_2474

Dallas life coach Britten LaRue is teaching a Zoom astrology class this Thursday. (Courtesy of LaRue)

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend other than watch the Big Game on Sunday or eat tons of pizza, nachos, and fried chicken, we’ve gathered a few ideas to enjoy virtually or in-person in Dallas instead.

Virtual Astrology with Britten LaRue

Rescheduled as a Zoom event, The Beeman Hotel’s “Seeding the Year” event with life coach Britten LaRue is taking place virtually this Thursday evening at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30 and include an astrology and tarot learning session with LaRue. The session is an hour long and will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Participants will also be given 25 percent off for future use on their bill at Seely’s Mill at The Beeman.

 

The Rustic Dallas
Head to The Rustic this Sunday for a pop up market. (Courtesy)

Valentine’s Edition Pop Up Market at The Rustic

Head to Uptown’s The Rustic from 11 am to 3 pm this Sunday for a Valentine’s market. The free event will feature local art, home goods, and vintage vendors to shop and sip.

 

Lakewood Brewing Dallas
Lakewood Brewing is having its annual BBT event this weekend. (Courtesy)

Lakewood Brewing BBT

This Friday and Saturday, Lakewood Brewing Company is having its annual BBT event featuring live music each day, bites from Oddbird Chicken Kitchen and Meatball Kitchen, and their 2020 Bourbon Barrel Temptress. VIP packages are $35 and include a BBT souvenir glass, BBT bottle, pin, and stickers. You can also order your bottle for pickup.

CANVAS Hotel Drinks for a Cause

At this Cedars hotel this month, you can drink specialty cocktails for a cause at the Gallery Rooftop Lounge. Canvas Hotel will be donating a portion of proceeds from featured cocktails to Dallas-based non-profit organizations. This Friday through Sunday, purchase the Night Hawk to benefit The Concilio, whose mission is to build stronger communities by helping create opportunities for Latino families.

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Get some free pie samples at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Colleyville this Saturday. (Courtesy)

How Sweet It Is! Pie Sampling Event

On Saturday, head to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Colleyville for a free pie sampling event at 11 am. There will be a pie tent set up out front with samples of five of their scratch-made pies.

