Houston Rodeo Heartbreak — Entire 2021 Mega Event is Canceled Thanks to COVID’s Relentless Horror

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all RodeoHouston 2021 competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities. The full compliment of rodeo fun had been only fairly recently rescheduled for May 4 to May 23.

Just as in 2020, COVID-19 concerns intervened.

“While we were optimistic that moving our rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo says in a statement. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our rodeo volunteers and the larger rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

However, not to disappoint the Texas 4-H and FFA members who have worked all year raising their animals and practicing their sport, the all-important Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will go on, to be held as private events in May along with the Junior Market Auctions. Likewise, the Champion Wine Auction will be a private event in May.

“Thanks to the support of our 35,000 dedicated volunteers,” Boleman adds, “we were able to commit nearly $21.7 million in 2021 educational support.”

Since the first event in 1932, HoustonRodeo has contributed more than $500 million to Texas youth and education.

Unhappy news for the hundreds of thousands of fans of Houston’s rodeo season, the cancellations are across the board. There will be no Downtown Rodeo Parade, no Trail Ride activities, no Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and no World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, which was to be presented by Comcast Business.

Dates for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have yet to be scheduled. The HLS&R offices at NRG are closed due to COVID-19 as well.