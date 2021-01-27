Dallas Restaurants Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday

The 4th floor rooftop Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting a socially-distant game day event on February 7. There will be 70-inch screens to view the game, as well as wings, sliders, nachos, and more. You can also reserve VIP lounge seating by emailing nightlife.dallas@virginhotels.com. And if you want an even more private experience, book the Suite Big Game room package, which includes 20 percent off your stay, a spread of buffalo wings, sliders, fries, loaded nachos, chips, and more for four people, and a bucket of Michelob Ultra and White Claw.