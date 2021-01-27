Dallas Restaurants Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday
Book Your Bubble or Order Game Day Favorites To-GoBY Megan Ziots // 01.27.21
What teams are in the Super Bowl this year? I haven’t even been curious enough to Google. Go sports! But, I did get excited when I started to see that Dallas restaurants are putting together special to-go menus and socially distanced watch parties for Sunday, February 7. There are plenty of options this weird year to pick up great food or reserve your own bubble for the big game day.
The Rustic
Uptown
656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This Super Bowl Sunday, celebrate at the popular outdoor patio restaurant. The Rustic will be live streaming the game, and serving their special Game Day Chuck Wagon Street Corn Fries, Frito Pies, and Maple Bourbon Chicken Wings. Happy Hour is from 3 pm to 6 pm, so make sure to come early and grab a $5 Ranch Water.
CBD Provisions
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
If you’d prefer to watch the Super Bowl at home, CBD Provisions is offering several to-go packages. Packed with re-heating instructions, you can choose from a pint of guacamole or green chile queso, five or ten spicy fried pig tails, crispy pig’s head carnitas, and a tray of chocolate brownies. Place your order by February 4 here.
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
Uptown
2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Pre-order from one of five to-go packages at this Southern hotspot. Yardbird is offering a Game Day BBQ Bonanza including fried chicken, mac and cheese, ribs, biscuits, and more, as well as other chicken-focused packages. You can also dine-in on Sunday and partake in a special Super Bowl menu featuring wings, deviled eggs, pork ribs, and more.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This Super Bowl Sunday, celebrate with the “Superb Owl” Sampler from this favorite Dallas pizza spot. For $55, you’ll get 12 garlic knots, 12 toasted ravioli (6 cheese, 6 beef), and 12 pizza poppers with dipping sauces. The package feeds eight to ten people and must be pre-ordered by calling 214-826-5404 by February 5.
Grapevine’s Hotel Vin is now taking reservations for its Big Game Bubbles for $600 per bubble (groups of up to 8) on February 7. At the Rioja Rooftop Terrace, each bubble includes a case of beer, one bottle of liquor with mixers, and treats throughout the game. Bubbles also each come with a 32-inch TV to view the game. Book your bubble here.
The Pool Club
Design District
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
The 4th floor rooftop Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting a socially-distant game day event on February 7. There will be 70-inch screens to view the game, as well as wings, sliders, nachos, and more. You can also reserve VIP lounge seating by emailing nightlife.dallas@virginhotels.com. And if you want an even more private experience, book the Suite Big Game room package, which includes 20 percent off your stay, a spread of buffalo wings, sliders, fries, loaded nachos, chips, and more for four people, and a bucket of Michelob Ultra and White Claw.
One90 Smoked Meats
Lake Highlands
10240 Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75238 | Map
If you’re craving barbecue this Super Bowl Sunday, One90 Smoked Meats is offering a special package including one pound of sliced brisket, one rack of ribs, one pound of pulled pork, eight ounces of salmon dip, and a pint of queso for $100. Place your order online by February 5.
STIRR
Multiple Locations
2803 Main Street, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
This American bar and restaurant in Deep Ellum and Addison is offering a special Super Bowl Party Pickup menu for pre-order (place yours by February 6 at noon). The menu includes shareables like Gold Fever Wings by the dozen, brisket tacos, a dip trio, buffalo chicken eggrolls, spinach and artichoke dip, and mac and cheese. You can also order their smash burger sliders, Nashville chicken sliders, Philly cheese sliders, or Cajun turkey club sliders by the dozen. There are a couple of salad options that feed 10 to 12 people as well. Just call either location to place your order for pick up on February 7.