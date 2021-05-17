The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

Culture / Entertainment

Diplo

Live music returns at Southside Ballroom this weekend with a performance by Diplo.

In Dallas this weekend, attend a live music performance or party, shop local vendors at a Plano pop-up market, grab a new canned cocktail at Toller Patio, and more.

Diplo at Southside Ballroom

Live music is back at Southside Ballroom this Sunday as DJ and record producer Diplo will be performing at 9 pm. Hosted by Disco Donnie Presents, the show will take place in the Music Hall and is ages 18 and up. Purchase tickets here.

 

The Disco Ball Dallas
Get tickets for “The Disco Ball” presented by Disco, TX, DJ Sober, and more this Friday.

The Disco Ball

This weekend (Friday and Saturday nights), DJ Sober, Banjos to Beats, and Disco TX are hosting a Disco Ball at Reunion Tower. Dress up in cocktail attire for a night full of live music from 10 pm to 2 am. There are only tickets left for Friday night, Saturday night is already sold out, so purchase them quickly here.

 

Lorelei K Nasher Sculpture
Denton musician Lorelei K is performing virtually from Nasher Sculpture Center this Friday. (Courtesy)

Virtual ’til Midnight: Lorelei K

Nasher Sculpture Center is featuring a virtual concert this Friday night at 5 pm by Denton pop artist Lorelei K. Revealing a new sound, Lorelei K’s new music is “influenced by darkwave, shoegaze, and sadcore music,” Lorelei K says in a statement. Viewers will be able to tune into the premiere on YouTube.

Luck Springs Canned Cocktail
New Austin-based spiked tea and lemonade company is launching in Dallas at Toller Patio. (Courtesy)

Luck Springs Launch at Toller Patio

Austin-based hard lemonade company is launching its new sparkling hard lemonade and hard tea this Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm at Toller Patio. There will be live music from DJ Snacks, illustrations by Jessi Pereira, and drink specials. Flavors of Luck Spring include peach tea, raspberry tea, lemonade, and Half and Half (half tea, half lemon).

Modern Times Beer Dinner at Meddlesome Moth

This Sunday evening, this Design District restaurant gem is hosting a four-course beer pairing dinner at 6 pm. For $120 for two people, you’ll receive tuna crudo, spring pea cassoulet, brown butter aged ribeye, and orange olive oil cake. Each dish (crafted by chef Joshua Boneé) will be paired with a Modern Times brew. Tickets are sold in parties of two and four.

 

CURATED Legacy West Dallas this weekend
Shop over 30 local vendors this Sunday at Legacy West and The Iman Project’s Modern Pop-Up Market.

CURATED: A Modern Pop-Up Market

Head to Plano’s Legacy West this Sunday for the return of A Modern Pop-Up Market by The Iman Project. From noon to 5 pm, shoppers can browse more than 30 local vendors.

