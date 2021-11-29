The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Holiday Shenanigans, Comedy Shows, and Street Markets

From holiday parades and tree lightings to stand-up comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

2021 Dallas Holiday Parade

This Saturday, the annual Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking over downtown from 10 am to noon. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.

Afterward, head to AT&T Discovery District’s Party in The Plaza to visit Santa in the Globe from 1 pm to 3 pm, and enjoy live music and festive performances. The free event will also feature food, drinks, and carriage ride photo opps.

“Elf” is showing at the AT&T Discovery District this Sunday.

Movies On The Lawn feat. Elf

On Sunday, from 4 pm to 6 pm, come watch the Christmas movie classic at the AT&T Discovery District. Shown on a massive media wall, the screening is free for all to attend.

Klyde Warren Park’s Tree Lighting Celebration

On Saturday, head to Klyde Warren Park for its annual tree lighting celebration from 3 pm to 6 pm. The family-friendly event includes photos with Santa, storytime with Mrs. Claus, face painting, games, crafts, and more. A live holiday show will end the day, as well as the second act of The Nutcracker Suite, performed by dancers from The Dallas Conservatory. Then, the tree will be lit.

You can get a look inside the historic Alexander Mansion during the Holiday Home Tours.

Holiday Home Tour at the Alexander Mansion

Dallas Woman’s Forum is hosting its Holiday Home Tour at East Dallas’ Alexander Mansion this Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. For $10 per person, you’ll be able to tour the historic home, which has been completely decked out for the holidays, and earn a chance to enter drawings for two gift baskets full of treats.

Grapevine Parade of Lights

On Thursday, from 7 pm to 9 pm, Grapevine’s Main Street will transform into a parade of lights for the holiday. This year’s theme, “A Storybook Holiday,” will inspire the decorated floats, which will travel all around the downtown district. You can join a watch party at Messina Hof Winery, or other local spots to view the action.

Head to Winspear Opera House this weekend to experience Reliant Lights Your Holidays.

Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Winspear Opera House is hosting its annual Reliant Lights Your Holidays event this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. RSVP for free to experience an evening of dazzling lights and holiday music including a concert by Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock and Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. There will be crafts for kids and Santa will be in attendance.

Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

Beginning on December 3 through the 12, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Christmas Pops. Conducted by Lawrence Loh, the chorus will perform classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. Soprano Ava Pine and bass-baritone Reginald Smith Jr. join the DSO and chorus for this magical Christmas tradition. Purchase tickets here.

Holiday Street Market in West Village

This Friday at 3 pm, Dallasites101 is hosting a Holiday Street Market in West Village until 8 pm. In partnership with M.K.T., the free event will include a variety of vendors for clothing, home decor, accessories, food and drinks, as well as holiday-themed photo opportunities. You can expect companies like Concrete Dream, The Ivory Bee, Stash Collection, and more to be there.

Taylor Tomlinson is performing at Majestic Theatre this December.

Taylor Tomlinson

Stopping at Majestic Theatre on her “Deal With It Tour,” 28-year-old stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson will perform at 7 pm on Thursday. Known for her recent Netflix special Quarter-Life Crisis, the comedian originally got her start at the age of 16 years old. She then appeared on late-night shows like Conan and Last Comic Standing. Tickets are available here.