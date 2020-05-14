View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Virtual (And Socially Distanced) Events in Dallas This Week

Porch Concerts, New Movies, and Cooking Classes Are Just a Few Ways to Stay Entertained

BY // 05.14.20
These days, what even is the weekend anymore? It’s getting harder to distinguish a Tuesday from a Saturday. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any new, interesting event that pops up any day of the week. Fortunately, virtual and socially distanced Dallas events are still aplenty, so we’ve rounded up a few to mix up your week(end).

Foodie Events

On Saturday, May 16, Asian Mint owner Nikky Phinyawatana is hosting a virtual cooking class. Chef Nikky normally hosts monthly cooking classes at one of her Asian Mint locations, but since her dining rooms are remaining temporarily closed, she’ll be hosting this one via Zoom from 10:30 am to noon. Attendees will be able to pick up a $40 cooking kits ahead of time on Thursday or Friday at the Forest Lane Asian Mint location.

This week, chef Nikky will teach participants how to make papaya salad and vegetable stir-fry. You can purchase your kit ahead of time here.

Asian Mint virtual event

On Saturday evening at 6 pm, Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine dinner (both in-house and virtually via Facebook Live). For the in-person experience, guests can visit the University Park restaurant for a socially distanced three-course dinner and wine pairing ($83). For digital diners, individual dishes will be available for pick up (each $38) plus the cost for whatever bottle(s) of wine you choose for a pairing. You can also purchase a pre-dinner Paloma cocktail kit for $14. Visit the Nosh website to purchase.

On Sunday at 7 pm, tune into The Rustic‘s Instagram to watch “The Rustic Present’s Kyle’s Kitchen.” Co-owner Kyle Noonan will be teaching how to make cedar plank salmon and Enchanted Rock Spiked Pomegranate Lemonade while E.B. Young performs an acoustic set in the background. Guests can purchase their own salmon for $23.95 by visiting the website.

Entertainment

This Thursday evening, swing by AJ Vagabonds in Bishop Arts to catch a socially distant porch concert at sunset hosted by the nationally-recognized Revelers Hall. Check social media for updates on days and times.

Dallas International Film Festival is now bringing great movies to you, with a new collection of films and documentaries each week. The Dallas Film Society has teamed up with Magnolia Pictures to bring a few new releases online and available to rent. First up is Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which follows Robertson’s young life and the creation of his Americana rock group. Other films coming up this week are The Whistlers and Slay the Dragon.

The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum is having a virtual dance party this Saturday at 8 pm. At “The Bomb Prom,” you can expect DJ battles, a virtual photo booth, and surprise cameos. The event is free to attend.

As far as virtual events go, DJ Blake Ward has stayed consistent with his weekend shows and he’s at it again this Friday night. If you haven’t tuned in yet, there are only three more dates left for the Disco, TX Livestream

