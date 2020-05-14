View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Society / The Seen

How Kristen Cole, Queen of Effortless Cool, Shelters at Home in Dallas

The Former Forty Five Ten President Shares Her Turmeric Tonic and Quarantine Playlist

BY // 05.14.20
cole

Kristen Cole, photographed by Misael Rodriquez

We’ve been sheltering in place for a little over two months now. It obliterated all of the glittering dates for our spring social season. There are too many crossed-out events to count, which makes us wonder: Is it time to order a new Smythson and start from scratch? Or perhaps we should reconcile ourselves that 2020 has been canceled and look forward to a packed 2021 calendar.

As we do our part to shelter in place, we checked in with notable Dallasites to hear how they’ve adjusted (or tried to adjust) to a new normal at home. They weren’t away in St. Barts during the recent spring break, but rather stayed home to ensure that we flatten the curve and support our front-line workers who selflessly are putting themselves in harm’s way every day.

So far, we’ve spoken with lifestyle guru Kim WhitmanZoe Bonnette; the handsome gent at Grange Hall, Vito Cammisano, who is always smiling and air-kissing us when we come in for our weekly lunch; and PR guru Suzanne Droese, who has gathered up friends who also specialize in media relations and brand-messaging expertise to assist any small business, founder, or start-up gratis during these challenging times.

Today, we have free-spirited freethinker Kristen Cole. The former Forty Five Ten president and chief creative officer has been sheltering at home with her husband and two young boys. Since leaving the helm of those luxury retail stores, she’s been busy home schooling, but she’s also been approached for some projects as she launches her fashion consulting and advisory firm. Coy Cole shared with me an exciting new partnership — but I was sworn to secrecy, as she hasn’t signed the contract yet.

Kristen Cole at home.

I love Cole’s brilliant mind and effortless style, so I definitely wanted to find out her answers to our questions. Reading them made me desperately want to have an Aperol spritz and enjoy a sunset cocktail with a friend.

PaperCity: Your quarantine playlist.
Kristen Cole: It starts with “Sad Day” by FKA Twigs, includes “Human Behavior” by Bjork, and wraps with “Its the End of The World (as we know it)” by R.E.M. It’s moody … for my many moods these days.

PC SHOPPING

Swipe
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test

What you’re binge-watching.
Cole: Curb Your Enthusiasm and Shrill.

If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?
Cole: One Day At A Time.

Are you doing anything productive? Closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …?
Cole: Meditation and creative thinking! (Also, homeschooling my children while school is out.)

Go-to recipes.
Cole: I’m making a Turmeric Tonic daily for myself and my husband. It’s good for immunity and tastes fine. Turmeric, ginger, lemon juice, hot water, and honey.

Where are you ordering for takeout? Favorite item from that place?
Cole: Pasta and pizzas from Nonna.

Fantasy moment: What is your dream takeout? No restaurant from around the globe or chef is off-limits.
Cole: I’d love something I can’t cook myself, like spicy, complex, flavorful Thai from Night Market in L.A. Their noodles with some cold white wine would be heaven.

If you were stranded somewhere else in the world, what would be your first choice (home away from home)?
Cole: Anywhere by the beach.

Have you indulged in any retail therapy? If so, what did you purchase online?
Cole: I’ve purchased vitamins, sweatpants, and books from my favorite independent bookstore in Austin, Book People. Support indie book shops!

Cocktail for the homebound.
Cole: Aperol spritz. Easy and refreshing and transports me away.

Games that are keeping you busy.
Cole: I’m playing chess daily with my son.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Socializing in Place
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X