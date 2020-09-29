All pieces are handmade in the U.S., and one-size-fits-all.

"We will also expand La Vie within the location to include one of a kind accessories and styles," McClain says.

After hosting pop-ups around Highland Park Village for nearly a year, La Vie Style House has decided to make things a bit more permanent. The vintage-inspired caftans, kimonos, and dress shirts (sported by Chrissy Teigen, January Jones, and Amy Berry alike) are settling into the former Forty Five Ten boutique, marking La Vie’s first flagship store.

Slated to open Thursday, October 1, the ivy-covered corner boutique is flooded with vibrant pink and artful floral arrangements — a decadent combination that doesn’t take away from the handmade designs lining the racks. La Vie’s signature silhouettes still shine, both effortless and ornate, in heart- and star-shaped lace, ostrich feathers, metallic brocades, and animal print sequins. New to the Dallas flagship is an extensions of the brand: one-of-a-kind accessories like silky turbans to top off your favorite one-size-fits-all tunic (à la Katy Perry, another celebrity fan of the Dallas brand).

“We are delighted that our flagship store is going into our dream location within Highland Park Village,” Lindsey McClain, who co-founded the brand with her friend Jamie Coulter in 2015, says in a statement. “The storefront is inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box—a wonderland of ornate caftans and kimonos.”