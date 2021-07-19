The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Green Day, Lindsey Stirling, Weezer, and More

This weekend, gear up for National Tequila day (Saturday, July 24) with our guide to the best places to celebrate the holiday in North Texas. If tequila doesn’t happen to be your thing, there’s still plenty to do in Dallas. We’re breaking down the weekend’s best events — from major live concerts to calligraphy classes, there’s truly something for everyone.

The Hella Mega Tour Featuring Green Day, Weezer, & Fall Out Boy

If you haven’t been to a live concert in a while, this is going to be a big one. On Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, you can see rock bands Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy. There will also be a guest appearance by ska punk band The Interrupters. Tickets start at $65.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling will be performing in Irving this weekend.

Lindsey Stirling

This Friday, head to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory to see violinist Lindsey Stirling on her Artemis Tour at 7 pm. From classical to electronic dance music, the American songwriter has a vast repertoire of choreographed violin performances. Canadian singer Kiesza will open for the violinist. Tickets are available here.

Eli Young Band will be at Arlington Backyard this weekend.

Eli Young Band

Country band Eli Young Band will also be performing in Arlington this weekend at Texas Live’s Arlington Backyard. On Friday night, catch the popular group during the Miller Lite Hot Country Nights series. Purchase tickets here.

Modern Calligraphy at Reunion Tower

This Sunday at 5 pm, head up to Reunion Tower for a calligraphy class with a view. The two-and-a-half-hour class will feature cocktails and a basic demonstration of calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink. For $65, your kit from Sip and Script will include two nibs, a black ink pot, two-letter guides, tracing paper, a straight pen holder, and all the materials you’ll need to write on.

Cardio Dance Party!

Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas is hosting a cardio dance party this Thursday night. Join The Movement Loft for an hour-long choreographed dance lesson and cool down stretch. The event is free and recurring each week.