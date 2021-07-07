Mambo Miles Race at Klyde Warren Park

On Sunday from 8 am to noon, head to Klyde Warren Park for the first annual Mambo Miles race and after party presented by Mi Cocina. In celebration of the Tex-Mex restaurant’s 30th anniversary and the anticipated opening of Mi Cocina on the Park, the event includes a two-mile race followed by live music, food trucks, and of course, Mambo Taxis. Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $30 for kids to register for the race — this includes a T-shirt and Mambo Taxi/souvenir glass for those 21 and older. All proceeds will benefit Klyde Warren Park.

This Friday, attend the launch of Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park featuring Fletcher’s and Melt. (Courtesy)

Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park

On Friday, July 9, Knox Street is launching their new pop-up park series from 11 am to 4 pm. It’s a seasonal destination for open-air retail, dining and entertainment experiences. This Friday, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be serving bites and Melt Ice Creams will be offering cool desserts.

“For Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park specifically, our vision is to maximize the prime space we have at the corner of Knox and Travis Streets on the weekends and create a seasonal open-air destination for the community to enjoy rotating dining and retail experiences – from bringing in lifestyle brands like Jenni Kayne that will pop-up later in July, to themed activations with charities and some of North Texas’ most iconic food,” says Stephen Summers, managing director of Highland Park Village and part of the team managing leasing for the Knox Street neighborhood.

Free Mat Class by Pilates Methodology

Head to Uptown’s Flower Child on Saturday morning at 10 am for a free mat class. The 50-minute class includes a free pilates workout followed by light bites from the healthy restaurant. Sign up here.

This Sunday, stand-up comedian Bill Maher is performing at Toyota Music Factory.

Bill Maher at Toyota Music Factory

Stand-up comedian and host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill Maher will be performing at Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Sunday at 8 pm. A political commentator, Maher is well-known for his controversial views and jokes. Tickets start at $70.

McKinney Margarita Stroll

If you’re looking to head up north this weekend, McKinney is hosting a margarita stroll this Saturday from noon to 7 pm. For $30 per person, you’ll receive a taster and map that will direct you to 15 stops around historic downtown McKinney. Stations will be set up around the different shops in the square and there will also be live music.

Celebrate Bastille Day at Legacy Hall’s 3rd annual celebration. (Courtesy)

Bastille Day

With Bastille Day just around the corner, on Wednesday, July 14, a few places including Legacy Hall are starting the celebrations early this weekend. Check out our full guide to where to celebrate the French holiday here.