Culture / Entertainment

A New Neighborhood Pop-Up Market, a Mambo Taxi-Fueled Race, and More Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Have a Solid Summer Weekend

BY // 07.07.21
klyde warren mi cocina on the park

Klyde Warren Park, downtown Dallas' beloved nonprofit, is partnering with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”

Mambo Miles Race at Klyde Warren Park

On Sunday from 8 am to noon, head to Klyde Warren Park for the first annual Mambo Miles race and after party presented by Mi Cocina. In celebration of the Tex-Mex restaurant’s 30th anniversary and the anticipated opening of Mi Cocina on the Park, the event includes a two-mile race followed by live music, food trucks, and of course, Mambo Taxis. Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $30 for kids to register for the race — this includes a T-shirt and Mambo Taxi/souvenir glass for those 21 and older. All proceeds will benefit Klyde Warren Park.

 

Melt Ice Creams Knox Street Dallas
This Friday, attend the launch of Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park featuring Fletcher’s and Melt. (Courtesy)

Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park

On Friday, July 9, Knox Street is launching their new pop-up park series from 11 am to 4 pm. It’s a seasonal destination for open-air retail, dining and entertainment experiences. This Friday, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be serving bites and Melt Ice Creams will be offering cool desserts.

“For Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park specifically, our vision is to maximize the prime space we have at the corner of Knox and Travis Streets on the weekends and create a seasonal open-air destination for the community to enjoy rotating dining and retail experiences – from bringing in lifestyle brands like Jenni Kayne that will pop-up later in July, to themed activations with charities and some of North Texas’ most iconic food,” says Stephen Summers, managing director of Highland Park Village and part of the team managing leasing for the Knox Street neighborhood.

 

Free Mat Class by Pilates Methodology

Head to Uptown’s Flower Child on Saturday morning at 10 am for a free mat class. The 50-minute class includes a free pilates workout followed by light bites from the healthy restaurant. Sign up here.

 

Bill Maher Dallas
This Sunday, stand-up comedian Bill Maher is performing at Toyota Music Factory.

Bill Maher at Toyota Music Factory

Stand-up comedian and host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill Maher will be performing at Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Sunday at 8 pm. A political commentator, Maher is well-known for his controversial views and jokes. Tickets start at $70.

 

McKinney Margarita Stroll

If you’re looking to head up north this weekend, McKinney is hosting a margarita stroll this Saturday from noon to 7 pm. For $30 per person, you’ll receive a taster and map that will direct you to 15 stops around historic downtown McKinney. Stations will be set up around the different shops in the square and there will also be live music.

 

Legacy Hall Bastille Day
Celebrate Bastille Day at Legacy Hall’s 3rd annual celebration. (Courtesy)

Bastille Day

With Bastille Day just around the corner, on Wednesday, July 14, a few places including Legacy Hall are starting the celebrations early this weekend. Check out our full guide to where to celebrate the French holiday here.

The Crown Jewel of the Dallas Arts District

Featured Properties

Swipe
3503 Newcastle
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3503 Newcastle
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3503 Newcastle
255 Hedwig Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

255 Hedwig Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
255 Hedwig Rd
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
11619 Charwell Court
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11619 Charwell Court
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11619 Charwell Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X