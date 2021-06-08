Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — National Rosé Day, NFT Pop-Up, Tap Fest, and More

Plus, Catch a Stunning Live Performance at Nasher Sculpture Center

BY // 06.08.21
National Rosé Day

This Saturday is National Rosé Day.

From National Rosé Day celebrations to Dallas’ first NFT pop-up gallery, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

Head to the Dallas Arboretum this Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm for the annual Food and Wine Festival in the Main Garden. The fourth annual event will be Great Gatsby-themed and feature music, wine, craft beer, and food stations outdoors. Also, on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Garden Market featuring local vendors with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Dallas Arboretum.

National Rosé Day

Dallasites101 4th annual Rosé Wine Walk takes place on Greenville Avenue this Saturday from noon to 5 pm. For $15, you’ll enjoy rosé specials at local Lower Greenville businesses. Check in will be at Libertine Bar where you will receive a wristband, souvenir wine glass, and map. One of the stops, Son of a Butcher will be offering $6 pours of  Segura Viudas Brut Rosé.

Celebrate National Rosé Day with a drink deal at Palmer’s Hot Chicken. Their popular frosé will be available for just $5 on Saturday, as well as $1 smaller-sized samples.

 

Texas Ale Project
Texas Ale Project has a tap room, beer garden, and event venue.

Texas Ale Project’s 6th Annual Tap Fest

From June 10 to June 13, you can attend events for Texas Ale Project‘s Tap Fest including a Fletcher’s Corny Dog pairing and fair games, VIP brewers’ night, Tap Fest (Saturday), and Beer Brunch at Stock & Barrel. General admission tickets start at $25.

Dallas’ First NFT Pop-Up Gallery

This Saturday from 7 pm to 10 pm, Artist Uprising and Landmark Center are hosting Dallas’ first NFT Pop-Up Gallery, which ha two goals in mind: highlight local artists and educate attendees on what exactly a non fungible token really is. The event features several local and international artists including LOREM, Jeremy McKane, Anna McNaught, and more. There will be a digital art gallery auction, live music, and refreshments in the West End. Tickets can be purchased here.

 

Kept Nasher Dallas
See “Kept,” a performance at the Nasher Sculpture Center this Thursday. (Courtesy)

“Kept” at Nasher Sculpture Center

This Thursday, Dallas artist Jer’Lisa Devezin is performing at noon as part of the Nasher Public program. Devezin has created a sculpture (her largest work to date) titled Beaucoup Shive / Madam C.J. Walker ain’t got nothin’ on me, which is made of up of found and discarded synthetic and Black human hair. In Kept, a live 30- to 60-minute performance taking place on both June 10 and  June 19, Devezin will lovingly tend to the sculpture using common Black hairstyling products such as beeswax and styling spritz.

