Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Rosemary Schatzman, Gayla Gardner, Mary Whalley

TEACH executive Alvin Abraham announces winners of the Tee Off Fore TEACH competition at Topgolf Katy.

Tee Up Fore TEACH chairs Cornel & Phyllis Williams

Adriana Banks Monroe & Mark Monroe

Rachel, Sebastian, Beau, Sebby, and Pia Solar

Chris Venegas, Mia Yu

Zina Garrison, Lauren Randle

Colin Kanatzar , Jack Moody, Trey Echols

Kenneth & Rose Senegal

Divya, Chris, Milana, and Britton Brown with Sliane Tsai

Janice Skade

Juan Solis, Peggie Kohnert, Hector Luna

Kenny, Janae, Sloane, and Charlie Tsai

Alex Pichon, Courtney Isaak

Marian Harper, Diane Gendel

Rosemary Schatzman

Society / The Seen

Golfing for Houston Teachers — This is No Ordinary Topgolf Outing

Swinging With No Worries of the Rain

BY // 06.08.21
What: Tee Up fore TEACH (To Educate All Children)

Where: Topgolf Katy

PC Moment: Thwack! Thwack! Thwack! The sound of clubs hitting golf balls resonated throughout the multi-level facility where more than 200 supporters of TEACH competed with their drivers and five irons. The rains broke just time for the fundraising launch but no worries there as participants teed up in the high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays.

Serious golfers Phyllis and Cornell Williams chaired the open air outing for which Chuck Jenness served as honorary chair. The golf play day raised  more than $318,000 for TEACH’s programs that train and coach Houston area teachers in conflict resolution and deescalation resulting in a better learning environment. Ensuring an impressive bottom line were auction chairs Amber Elliott and Lauren Randle.

Top prize for the best scoring team went to Opportune LLP, captained by Rosemary Schatzman. Teeing up with Schatzman in matching golf attire were teammates Peggy Kostial, Mary Whalley, Charlotte Hutson, Shelley Frisby and Jeff Miers.

When not in hitting bays, participants socialized in the party space where auction items and raffle prizes were on display including a round of golf at Bluejack National, the first Tiger Woods designed golf course in the United States. Such is the family-friendly nature of Topgolf that a number of couples included their youngsters in the outing.

PC Seen: TEACH co-founder and major sponsor Susan Sarofim, TEACH executive director Alvin Abraham, Holly and Austin Alvis, Divya and Chris Brown, Dr. Kevin Smith, Janae and Kenny Tasai, Mary and Jim Boyles, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Tashiana Briggs, Zina Garrison, Leisa Holland-Nelson and Bob Bowman, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Adriana Banks Monroe and Mark Monroe, Laura Stein, and Alex Hales Elizondo and Luis Elizondo-Thomson.

