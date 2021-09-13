View the new PaperCity recipe collection
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Kings of Leon, Iliza Shlesinger, and CeeLo Green at the Eye

Also, Immersive Performances, Bacon Competitions, and Oktoberfests

09.13.21
DMA Dallas Weekend

Artstillery's "Dirty Turk aka Dirty Immigrant" at Dallas Museum of Art. (Photo by Alisa Eykilis)

From huge performances by rock bands and comedians to stunning, immersive performances, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Artstillery’s “Dirty Turk aka Dirty Immigrant”

Presented alongside the Dallas Museum of Art’s My|Gration, this Artstillery project first launched in August 2018. The experience was sold out for two months in West Dallas, and now it’s returning to the DMA for two nights only. This Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, head to the DMA for a live, immersive performance piece written by Ilknur Ozgur. The show “explores cultural assimilation, cross-generational communication & social injustice towards migrants, immigrants, and refugees in the United States.” Tickets are “Pay As You Can” starting at $5 and available here.

 

Kings of Leon Dallas Weekend
Kings of Leon perform at Dos Equis Pavilion this weekend. (Courtesy of LiveNation)

Kings of Leon

American rock band Kings of Leon is stopping at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday night on their When You See Yourself Tour. Along with opener Cold War Kids, the band will play songs from their newest album, as well as hits like “Use Somebody” and “Waste A Moment.” Tickets are available here.

 

Iliza Shlesinger Dallas Weekend
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is performing in Grand Prairie this weekend.

Iliza Shlesinger

Comedian and Dallas-native Iliza Shlesinger is headed to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie to debut a new hour of stand-up comedy this Saturday night. On her Back in Action Tour, Shlesinger is known for her Netflix specials “Unveiled,” “Elder Millennial,” and more. This summer, she also released her first film on Netflix, Good on Paper. To attend, you must provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. Tickets are available here.

Counting Crows Dallas Weekend
Rock band Counting Crows will be at Toyota Music Factory this Friday.

Counting Crows

This popular rock band, which formed in 1991, is headed to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Friday night on their Butter Miracle Tour 2021. The band will be accompanied by Matt Sucich and Seán Barna. There is a health check requirement due to Covid-19 so make sure to look at the info before purchasing tickets.

 

The Eye Lawn is a fun place for a concert.

CeeLo Green at Face Forward International’s Inaugural Dallas Gala

This Saturday evening, Los Angeles-based Face Forward International is bringing its first gala to Dallas. Taking place at Eye Lawn at The Joule hotel, this charity gala benefits Face Forward, a non-profit that helps survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other acts of crime by providing free reconstructive surgeries and emotional therapy. Multi-Grammy award-winning artist CeeLo Green will headline with a live musical performance. Tickets start at $1,000 and can be purchased by emailing FaceForward.Mandi@gmail.com.

 

Addison Oktoberfest
Addison Oktoberfest is one of the biggest annual celebrations in North Texas.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 16 through September 19, Addison is hosting its annual Oktoberfest. Tables will be socially distanced and an open-air tent will keep things breezy. Along with live music and games, there will also be a new kid’s activity center, great German food, and (of course) beer. Brave Combo will return as this year’s entertainment, along with some new polka bands. Purchase tickets here.

You can also find our round-up of the Best North Texas Oktoberfests on our website.

 

Texas Ale Project
Texas Ale Project has a tap room, beer garden, and event venue.

Somethin’ Bacon at Texas Ale Project

Attend a bacon tasting from 4 pm to 6 pm at Texas Ale Project this Saturday as part of the brewery’s Somethin’ Bacon — a World Food Championship qualifier event. For $15, you’ll receive five tasting tickets, a People’s Choice vote, and Best Booth vote for the bacon competitors. At 6 pm, winners will be announced and at 7 pm there will be live music by Joshua Mather Band to celebrate.

