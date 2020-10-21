PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Art and Beer Walks, Halloween Bar Crawls, and Scary Movies

Happy (Almost) Halloween!

BY // 10.21.20
Art Walk West Dallas

Be sure to check out local artworks and muraling during Art Walk West at Trinity Groves this weekend. (Courtesy)

Discover local art and beer walks, Halloween bar crawls, scary movies, and more fall events in Dallas this weekend.

The Market at Victory Park

Explore the great local shops and restaurants in Victory Park during this Saturday stroll (11am to 5pm) and discover a curated collection of artisans and small businesses popping up throughout the downtown development. Visiting vendors include artist Brie Milam, Uptown Pet Wear’s handmade dog accessories, and Always Coco, whose simple, stylish jewelry gives back to the National Alliance of Mental Illness and whose cute, key chain mask holder is basically a 2020 must-have.

2020 Art Walk West

This Saturday, head over to Trinity Groves for the sixth annual Art Walk West. This year’s self-guided art tour will be accompanied by live music and virtual events from 11 am to 6 pm. From Trinity Groves through the Tin District, you’ll be able to explore the creative side of West Dallas. The event is free and it’s recommended guests begin their tour on Fabrication Street, where you’ll be able to pick up your program and map. 10 live-painted murals can be seen on the tour, as well as Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, artist studios, and more.

 

Legacy Hall Halloween
Try the Voo Dew Halloween Pepsi cocktail at the Haunted Hall Bar Crawl, one of several open-air events in Dallas this fall weekend. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Haunted Hall Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall

For $45, participate in the Haunted Hall Bar Crawl at Plano’s Legacy Hall this Saturday from 10 pm to 1 am. With your entry ticket, you’ll also receive four cocktails including the Voo Dew, a Reaper Rita, shot of Jägermeister, and Franken-Stein beer. The party (where you must wear a face mask), will be at the 3rd High Bar and feature music from DJ Yuna on the decks. Don’t forget to wear your costume!

Downtown Plano Oktoberfest Bier Walk

In downtown Plano this Saturday, participate in the socially distanced Oktoberfest Bier Walk from noon to 7 pm. For $30, you’ll be able choose a three hour time window to taste 20 different craft brews. You can also add on a meal package either with a mix of two bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut, and a Laugen pretzel or a package with one large bratwurst, potato salad, and a Laugen pretezel. Both can be picked up at Jorgs Café Vienna between noon and 5 pm. Get your tickets here.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Movie Nights: IT Chapter One

This Friday night at 9:30 pm, AT&T Performing Arts Center is hosting a movie night at their outdoor venue, Strauss Square. IT Chapter One will be screening so make sure you’re with a parent or guardian if you’re under 17 years old. There is reduced capacity to meet social distancing protocols so make sure to get your tickets early.

 

Toni Martin Dallas Eye Spy
“Eye Spy” by Toni Martin uses chromatherapy and allows viewers to be in the moment. (Photo by Jason Sanders)

Eye Spy at Lorenzo

Art lovers, also make sure to swing by painter and mixed media artist Toni Martin’s new exhibit at Lorenzo Hotel: “Eye Spy.” From 6:30 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, guests are invited to experience the new installation, as well as enjoy cocktails and food from Taco Enzo.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
614 E 8th St
Heights
FOR SALE

614 E 8th St
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
614 E 8th St
510 Euclid St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

510 Euclid St
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
510 Euclid St
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
2158 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2158 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2158 Brentwood Dr
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Montgomery
FOR SALE

20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Mongomery, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (281) 840-3588 Email Realtor
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
7722 Woodway Dr
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7722 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX

$1,150,100 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
7722 Woodway Dr
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,715,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
The Huntingdon
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
5110 West Oak Mews
West Oaks
FOR SALE

5110 West Oak Mews
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 West Oak Mews
906 Woodland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

906 Woodland St
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Sandy Steitz
This property is listed by: Sandy Steitz (713) 392-4133 Email Realtor
906 Woodland St
11934 Queensbury Ln
Memorial
FOR SALE

11934 Queensbury Ln
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (832) 910-7707 Email Realtor
11934 Queensbury Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X