Be sure to check out local artworks and muraling during Art Walk West at Trinity Groves this weekend.

Discover local art and beer walks, Halloween bar crawls, scary movies, and more fall events in Dallas this weekend.

The Market at Victory Park

Explore the great local shops and restaurants in Victory Park during this Saturday stroll (11am to 5pm) and discover a curated collection of artisans and small businesses popping up throughout the downtown development. Visiting vendors include artist Brie Milam, Uptown Pet Wear’s handmade dog accessories, and Always Coco, whose simple, stylish jewelry gives back to the National Alliance of Mental Illness and whose cute, key chain mask holder is basically a 2020 must-have.

2020 Art Walk West

This Saturday, head over to Trinity Groves for the sixth annual Art Walk West. This year’s self-guided art tour will be accompanied by live music and virtual events from 11 am to 6 pm. From Trinity Groves through the Tin District, you’ll be able to explore the creative side of West Dallas. The event is free and it’s recommended guests begin their tour on Fabrication Street, where you’ll be able to pick up your program and map. 10 live-painted murals can be seen on the tour, as well as Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, artist studios, and more.

Try the Voo Dew Halloween Pepsi cocktail at the Haunted Hall Bar Crawl, one of several open-air events in Dallas this fall weekend.

Haunted Hall Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall

For $45, participate in the Haunted Hall Bar Crawl at Plano’s Legacy Hall this Saturday from 10 pm to 1 am. With your entry ticket, you’ll also receive four cocktails including the Voo Dew, a Reaper Rita, shot of Jägermeister, and Franken-Stein beer. The party (where you must wear a face mask), will be at the 3rd High Bar and feature music from DJ Yuna on the decks. Don’t forget to wear your costume!

Downtown Plano Oktoberfest Bier Walk

In downtown Plano this Saturday, participate in the socially distanced Oktoberfest Bier Walk from noon to 7 pm. For $30, you’ll be able choose a three hour time window to taste 20 different craft brews. You can also add on a meal package either with a mix of two bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut, and a Laugen pretzel or a package with one large bratwurst, potato salad, and a Laugen pretezel. Both can be picked up at Jorgs Café Vienna between noon and 5 pm. Get your tickets here.

AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Movie Nights: IT Chapter One

This Friday night at 9:30 pm, AT&T Performing Arts Center is hosting a movie night at their outdoor venue, Strauss Square. IT Chapter One will be screening so make sure you’re with a parent or guardian if you’re under 17 years old. There is reduced capacity to meet social distancing protocols so make sure to get your tickets early.

"Eye Spy" by Toni Martin uses chromatherapy and allows viewers to be in the moment.

Eye Spy at Lorenzo

Art lovers, also make sure to swing by painter and mixed media artist Toni Martin’s new exhibit at Lorenzo Hotel: “Eye Spy.” From 6:30 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, guests are invited to experience the new installation, as well as enjoy cocktails and food from Taco Enzo.