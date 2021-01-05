Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — New Art Exhibits, David Bowie Tribute Concerts, and Virtual Pasta Cooking

Happy New Year!

01.05.21
Jeremiah Onifade Dallas

"A Night of Good News" is on display at "Jeremiah Onifadé: surreal figures." (Courtesy of SITE131)

From brand new art exhibits to virtual pasta cooking classes, there are several ways to continue to socially distance and enjoy what the city has to offer.

 

Jeremiah Onifadé: surreal figures

Beginning this Saturday, you can view Nigerian American artist Jeremiah Onifadé’s latest exhibit at SITE131. Open until March 27, “Jeremiah Onifadé: surreal figures” is the artist’s first solo show and features 14 paintings of various sizes. Onifadé most recently hosted a socially-distanced exhibit inside of a house in Bonton called “Blue Dot” in June.

David Bowie 50th Anniversary Show at Granada Theater

This Friday, head to Granada Theater at 8 pm in Lower Greenville for a David Bowie tribute concert from cover band Thin White Dukes. Seating has been arranged for social distancing and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Tickets for the show start at $36.

 

220 2X8A2109
Dan Bui and Connie Cheng finally found a permanent home for their Cajun-inspired Asian food concept Krio in Bishop Arts. (photo by Carl Sullivan)

Black Provisions Takeover at Krio

Head over to Asian-Cajun restaurant Krio in Bishop Arts on Saturday from 8 pm to midnight for a Black Provisions Takeover. The night will feature tunes by Jejune, guest bartender Jesse Powell, and a specialty menu featuring Painted Donkey Tequila cocktails.

Partenope Dino Santonicola
Learn how to cook spaghetti allo scarpariello with Dino Santonicola virtually this weekend. (Courtesy of Parentope)

Virtual Cooking Class with Partenope’s Dino Santonicola

Sign up to learn how to cook spaghetti allo scarpariello with Partenope Ristorante’s Dino Santonicola this Saturday at 2 pm. For $35, you’ll learn how to make the authentic Italian pasta dish, chat about wine pairings from southern Italy, and receive a complete recipe and shopping guide.

