6 Ways to Up Your Wellness Game in Dallas

No one needs to be making any crazy resolutions this year, but if you do want to inject a little more wellness into your 2021, these Dallas spots offer fun, approachable (for the most part) opportunities to invest in yourself.

Boutique Fitness Challenges

courtesy of Grit Fitness

Okay, these are actually hard. I myself have never completed a local boutique fitness challenge. But I love the idea of it, so maybe you do, too. Here are a few good ones to go for:

Session Pilates challenge

Complete 21 classes with a variety of instructors over the course of three weeks to complete the Roll Call challenge.

Grit By Brit

Complete 15 classes of your choice (in person or virtually) in the month of January, fill out your 2021 goals, and read Jen Sicero’s “You Are a Badass” to complete Grit’s challenge.

Class Studios Challenge

Purchase a $21 bingo card of sorts (boxes include “Sweat With a New Instructor” and “Themed Class”) to fill out from January 9 to 16 to win a Class Studios hoodie and serious bragging rights. More details here.

Pressed Juicery’s new half-day cleanse ($20 a day) helps ease you into the juice life.

Pressed Juicery’s New Half-Day Cleanse

Let me start by saying I have never done a juice cleanse, because food is joy and I’m generally wary of an all-liquid diet. But a breakfast-lunch-only cleanse — even I can handle that. I did three days of Pressed Juicery’s new half-day cleanse right after Christmas and I honestly might just do it every week. I felt amazing in the mornings (didn’t even need coffee!), my skin was extra glowy by day three, and I was finally able to get the proper amount of daily greens.

“The Self Care Cookbook,” $20 at Go Easy Shop, Dallas’ newest wellness destination for women. (Photo by Emilee Prado)

Go Easy’s Self-Care Literature

Read your way to a better mindset, cleaner meals, and sexier water at Bishop Arts’ new wellness-centric shop for women.

Breathe’s guided meditation studio at the edge of Highland Park in Dallas.

Breathe Meditation Workshops

If ever there was a time to learn how to “explore” anxiety, it’s now. Do it with the best of them at Breathe Meditation and Wellness. Click here for more details on upcoming Dallas workshops.

courtesy of Uptown Yoga

Rest and Manifest With Uptown Yoga

Uptown Yoga, a Dallas gem for the downward dog crowd, is streaming a rest and manifest class out of their Austin Ranch studio. The $35 session centers on yoga nidra, a meditative practice that focuses on deep relaxation to leave you feeling refreshed.

Seeding the New Year at the Sol House

Stop by the charming Sol House in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood (or attend virtually) for a day of mindful movement, astrology discussions, planting with crystals, and a deep meditation. Sign up for a spot at the wellness retreat ($150) here.