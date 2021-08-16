Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Kesha, Wine Socials, and CBD Classes

End-of-Summer Events Ahead

BY // 08.16.21
Kesha Dallas weekend

Kesha is performing at South Side Ballroom this weekend in Dallas.

Make CBD-infused mocktails, enjoy an Uptown wine social, and catch Kesha or Chris Stapleton — these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

Go Easy in Bishop Arts District, courtesy

CBD & Adaptogenic Mocktail Class at Go Easy

Our favorite women’s wellness shop has the perfect class for the sober curious (or those who just appreciate a good mocktail).  Hosted at Go Easy’s Bishop Arts District space this Thursday, local mixologist Drew Blackburn will teach participants how to whip up four craft cocktails (one for morning, two summery specialties, and a wind-down drink) infused with CBD. Expect conversations about wellness and zero hangovers. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

 

Kesha Dallas weekend
Kesha is performing at South Side Ballroom this weekend in Dallas.

Kesha

Kesha Rose Sebert is back on the road after the cancellation of her 2020 tour. The “TiK ToK” singer will be stopping at South Side Ballroom in Dallas on Friday night with guest Betty Who. She’ll be singing hits from her latest album High Road, as well as favorites “Die Young” and “Take It Off.” Tickets are available here.

 

Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton will perform at Globe Life Field this Saturday on his All-American Roadshow tour.

Chris Stapleton at Globe Life Field

Country singer Chris Stapleton is returning to Dallas on his All-American Roadshow tour this Saturday night at Globe Life Field. Along with Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola, Stapleton will be taking over Arlington for a night of hits like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos.” Tickets can be purchased here.

 

Ben Kweller Dallas Weekend
Texas-native Ben Kweller is performing a rare show at Reunion Tower this weekend.

KXT 91.7 Presents: In the Tower with Ben Kweller

A rare live show inside of Reunion Tower, American singer-songwriter Ben Kweller will be performing at the iconic Dallas landmark on Saturday night at 8 pm. Presented by KXT 91.7, only 300 tickets will be available for sale. A former member of metal band Radish, Kweller has released six solo albums and appeared in movies like Rudderless and 7 Chinese Brothers.

 

Truck Yard Dallas
Truck Yard Dallas is hosting its annual Redneck Carnival with watermelon kegs this weekend. (Courtesy)

Truck Yard Redneck Carnival

On August 21 through 22, this outdoor Lower Greenville adult playground is having its annual Redneck Carnival. Guests can expect watermelon kegs, live music, carnival games, and more.

 

2021 North Texas Fair and Rodeo

From August 20 through August 28, head to Denton for the annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo. There will be nine nights of country music, rodeos, livestock shows, and kid-friendly attractions. You can purchase tickets for individual days, a four-day ticket, or season passes. Live music performances will include Dustin Massey, Alex Aguilar, Wynn Williams, and more.

 

Haywire Uptown Dallas weekend
This Wednesday, attend a wine social at Haywire Uptown. (Courtesy)

Haywire Uptown Wine Social

Get your weekend started early this Wednesday evening with a wine social at Haywire Uptown from 5 pm to 7 pm. Hosted with DAOU Vineyards, the event will feature a collection of wines and chef-curated appetizers. Tickets cost $45 per person and include guidance through tastings by certified DAOU sommelier Maueve Pesquera, as well as access to special release bottles.

 

An image from last year’s FGI fall forum hosted at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village.

FGI Dallas Fall Fashion Forum 2021

Hosted this Thursday, August 19, in various Highland Park Village venues, Fashion Group International’s fall forum will feature four panels covering art and design; beauty and wellness; and men’s and women’s fashion and lifestyle. Attendees are invited to convene at Park House after the panels. Tickets to all four panels are $50 to $75 (depending on FGI membership) and can be purchased here.

