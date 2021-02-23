Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Live Music, Matcha 101, and Whiskey Dinners
Also, Insomnia Cookies Is OpeningBY Megan Ziots // 02.23.21
In Dallas this weekend, you can see some live music, learn everything there is to know about matcha or whiskey, attend a sunset yoga class, and more.
The Vandoliers at Granada Theater
Live music is back at Granada Theater. This Friday, you can see Dallas-Fort Worth alternative country music band The Vandoliers and Jackie Darlene at 8 pm. Tables are spaced out at the theater for social distancing and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Get your tickets here.
Matcha 101 at Teasom
This Thursday from 7 pm to 8 pm, head to West Village’s charming sister-run tea shop for Matcha 101. For $10 per person, the Teasom team will educate you on everything there is to know about the powdered tea, including its history, benefits, ways to prepare, and more. Guests will also receive one matcha drink and matcha snacks. Tickets are available here.
Sunset Yoga at Reunion Tower
Get your zen on this Thursday at 5:30 pm on Reunion Tower’s observation deck with a sky-high yoga class. Priced $20 per person, the downtown class is hosted by City Yoga Dallas, which asks that attendees bring their own yoga mat, water bottle, and towel. After the class, explore the deck and snap some photos with the city’s skyline as your backdrop.
Garrison Brothers Whiskey Dinner at Coal Vines
Also on Thursday evening at 7 pm, Garrison Brothers Distillery is hosting a whiskey dinner at Coal Vines Prestonwood. For $85 per person, you’ll receive four-courses of dishes paired with different Garrison whiskeys. A Garrison representative will be there to teach guests about the backgrounds of each whiskey while tasting.
Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening
Head to the grand opening of Insomnia Cookies in Deep Ellum this Saturday from noon to 1 am for special deals. You can get a 12-pack of cookies in-store or online for $12, or $5 off online orders over $15 with code DALLASWELCOME. The first 20 customers who show up to the store will also receive a mystery gift card and free Lil’ Dipper with purchase.
Revelers Hall Valentine’s Day: Part Deux
This Sunday from 7 pm to 10 pm, get a re-do at Valentine’s Day at Revelers Hall. La Pompe, a French and American jazz band will be performing in the evening.