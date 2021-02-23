Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Live Music, Matcha 101, and Whiskey Dinners

In Dallas this weekend, you can see some live music, learn everything there is to know about matcha or whiskey, attend a sunset yoga class, and more.

The Vandoliers at Granada Theater

Live music is back at Granada Theater. This Friday, you can see Dallas-Fort Worth alternative country music band The Vandoliers and Jackie Darlene at 8 pm. Tables are spaced out at the theater for social distancing and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Get your tickets here.

Matcha 101 at Teasom

This Thursday from 7 pm to 8 pm, head to West Village’s charming sister-run tea shop for Matcha 101. For $10 per person, the Teasom team will educate you on everything there is to know about the powdered tea, including its history, benefits, ways to prepare, and more. Guests will also receive one matcha drink and matcha snacks. Tickets are available here.

Sunset Yoga at Reunion Tower

Get your zen on this Thursday at 5:30 pm on Reunion Tower’s observation deck with a sky-high yoga class. Priced $20 per person, the downtown class is hosted by City Yoga Dallas, which asks that attendees bring their own yoga mat, water bottle, and towel. After the class, explore the deck and snap some photos with the city’s skyline as your backdrop.

Garrison Brother’s full collection, featuring Balmorhea.

Garrison Brothers Whiskey Dinner at Coal Vines

Also on Thursday evening at 7 pm, Garrison Brothers Distillery is hosting a whiskey dinner at Coal Vines Prestonwood. For $85 per person, you’ll receive four-courses of dishes paired with different Garrison whiskeys. A Garrison representative will be there to teach guests about the backgrounds of each whiskey while tasting.

Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening

Head to the grand opening of Insomnia Cookies in Deep Ellum this Saturday from noon to 1 am for special deals. You can get a 12-pack of cookies in-store or online for $12, or $5 off online orders over $15 with code DALLASWELCOME. The first 20 customers who show up to the store will also receive a mystery gift card and free Lil’ Dipper with purchase.

Re-do Valentine’s Day at Revelers Hall with La Pompe — a local jazz band with a French twist. (Courtesy of La Pompe)

Revelers Hall Valentine’s Day: Part Deux

This Sunday from 7 pm to 10 pm, get a re-do at Valentine’s Day at Revelers Hall. La Pompe, a French and American jazz band will be performing in the evening.