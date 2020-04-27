Arlington’s New Biscuit Bar Opens — and the North Texas Biscuit Mega Expansion is Only Beginning

Arlington residents can wake up to the smell of fresh biscuits ― beginning this Wednesday, April 29. That’s when The Biscuit Bar will officially open its fourth location, at 1707 N. Collins Street, for takeout and delivery only until they can let customers eat inside (restaurants will be allowed to be at 25 percent capacity just two days later on May 1).

The biscuit trend is far from over, and that’s good news. Who couldn’t use a little homespun, comfort food right about now?

Any company with a rolling pin for its logo, like The Biscuit Bar, has my immediate attention, and in a world desperate for a glimmer of hope on the restaurant front ― we are happy to report that they’ve announced they are ready to roll.

Located in Champions Park, where the massive sport arenas and amusements of Arlington’s newest entertainment district are now dark due to coronavirus, The Biscuit Bar presses on. This new 3,024-square-foot restaurant features a two-story covered patio with views of AT&T Stadium and a multitude of TVs ― perfect for game day once restaurant dining rooms and major sports venues officially reopen.

The first Tarrant County outpost of Biscuit Bar, this Arlington store was originally slated to open in mid-March. The growing company already has three locations — two in Dallas and one in Plano.

And North Texas has even more biscuits on the way. Three more new Biscuit Bars are set to open in rapid-fire succession in the coming months.

Fort Worth has been anticipating a Biscuit Bar of its own ever since a Mule Alley location (in the Stockyards) was teased last year. That is now expected to be a late summer opening, Claire Cowman with The Artsy Publicist, tells PaperCity Fort Worth. It will most likely open around early August.

New Biscuit Bars in Coppell and Abilene are also coming Cowman tells PaperCity. Both projects are underway and leases have been executed. Construction has paused for the time being, but the goal is to have both of those open by the fall, the publicist details.

Biscuit dreams come true at Biscuit Bar.

“We are so thankful for the continued support throughout the entire metroplex at all of our locations,” Biscuit Bar co-owner Janie Burkett says. “It is not easy being a small business owner these days, but we are grateful for our customers and we will make it through this together. Tarrant County ― we are ready to serve you some comfort food.”

Now, Arlington gets the scratch-made biscuits crowned with a variety of sweet and savory toppings along with tots and taps. Take The F.A.B.B., which tucks sweet fig preserves, arugula leaves, gooey brie and crispy bacon inside a fluffy biscuit.

In addition to the traditional menu offerings, Biscuit Bar is unveiling new batch and bundle specials for biscuits and beverages. Until customers can be let in to dine inside (and after — with many likely still to be practicing social distancing), you can order online or via The Biscuit Bar app for takeout, or get delivery through DoorDash.

It’s a good time for biscuits. Then again, when is it not?