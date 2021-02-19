As Dallas Thaws From The Winter Storm, These Are Ways You Can Volunteer and Give Back Right Now

As Dallas thaws from the winter storm, there are still several things to be done to help those who suffered damage or need food. (Courtesy of Unsplash)

The thawing from the winter storm may have begun in Dallas, but many Texans are now dealing with damage to their homes or are still in need of clean water and food. Yesterday, we focused on how you can help local women’s shelters, but the work to help those in the city is vast. We’ve rounded up a few more ways to donate your time, skills, and money to support locals in need.

We will continue to update as we discover more opportunities to help the city recover.

Volunteer Your Time and Skills

Community Beer Co.’s charitable arm “The Greater Good” is looking for volunteers right now to help locals who have suffered water damage and damage to their homes during the winter storm. Specific areas of need include water damage removal, plumbing repair, drywall replacement, delivery supplies, and more. Email GreaterGood@CommunityBeer.com and include your name, phone number, skills, and availability over the next few weeks if you can help.

Food rescue organization The Harvest Project is accepting volunteers on Friday from 11 am to 9 pm to cook and feed people at Warren United Methodist Church and The Beacon. Find the volunteer form here.

Our Calling, a local nonprofit that serves the homeless, is accepting volunteers to help at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center warming station.

Donate to Help Feed People

Staff Meal has teamed up with local food influencer Food Bitch to help serve meals at local restaurants to those in need. You can donate to the Staff Meal Special: Snowmageddon Edition here to add to the funds available.

Donate to Feed the People Dallas, a Black-led collective providing mutual aid to marginalized communities in DFW. They support people with free groceries and community care.

Donate Clothes and Essentials

This Saturday, February 20 from 10 am to 3 pm, Dallas micro-bakery Flores Bakehaus is popping up at Oak Cliff’s Peaberry Coffee. They will be accepting clothing and essential item donations for Lucha Dallas who will distribute items to those without homes. Blankets, gloves, coats, and sleeping bags are needed, but you can see a full list of items here.

Jonathan’s Place, a local nonprofit that provides a safe place to abused and neglected kids, teens, and young adults needs money donations, as well as food and supplies. You can bring goods like blankets, towels, flashlights, and non-perishable food to 6065 Duck Creek Drive beginning on Monday or donate funds here. Local shop Favor The Kind is also accepting new clothing items for tween and teen girls at its Henderson location all weekend to deliver to Jonathan’s Place.

The Salvation Army of North Texas is taking money donations, as well as goods at their temporary shelters.