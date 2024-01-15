One of The Most Epic Dinosaur Exhibits in The Country Is Coming to Fort Worth — Get Ready to See T-Rex, Oviraptor, and More

FWBG's 'Dinosaurs Around the World' will showcase Oviraptor — the birdlike dinosaur you need to know.

T-Rex is coming to town as part of 'Dinosaurs Around the World' at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Dinosaurs have left their mark on North Texas, including their colossal footprints found at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose and Waco Mammoth National Monument. But beginning on Friday, January 26, you can get up close and personal with the prehistoric creatures thanks to a new installation of animatronic dinosaurs at Fort Worth Botanic Garden called Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors.

This epic exhibit brings dinosaurs to life. It was created in collaboration with Dr. Gregory M. Erickson, a world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist and professor at Florida State University, along with Imagine Exhibitions — a leading producer of immersive experiences. Dr. Erickson is one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world, making him and his lifetime of research a rare find as well.

Dinosaurs Around the World will only run in North Texas through May 30, so you’ll want to make plans to see it before it goes extinct.

Guests will enjoy a tour of species from every continent at the exhibit. Twelve life-like animatronic dinosaurs will be placed throughout the Garden, including “the mighty T. rex of North America, the bi-pedal predator Herrerasaurus, one of the first dinosaurs to appear on Earth, and the bizarre, bony-crested Oviraptor from Mongolia, among others,” according to Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Visitors will also be introduced to the supercontinent of Pangea and learn how geological forces allowed dinosaurs to spread to all corners of the globe.

“Being able to observe dinosaurs in a natural setting is something straight out of a science fiction movie,” says Patrick Newman, CEO and president of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. “The Garden is thrilled to provide our guests with this unique opportunity to feel like they truly stepped into a land before time.”

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her Swipe

















Next

Tickets to Dinosaurs Around the World are included with the purchase of regular Garden admission through May 30. To purchase tickets in advance, visit fwbg.org.