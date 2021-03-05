Culture / Entertainment

Getting to Know Brad Bevill, Dallas Dog Behaviorist and Unlikely Reality TV Star

Paired With Client Kameron Westcott on Bravo, Bevill’s Personality and Skills Shine Through

BY // 03.05.21
Brad Bevill Dog Behavior

Brad Bevill, Dallas dog behaviorist, with some of his clients. (photos courtesy)

“Serious” isn’t a word often associated with The Real Housewives, but it’s an apt way to describe Brad Bevill’s dedication to dog training. The longtime local canine behaviorist has begun making regular appearances on Bravo’s Dallas franchise, offering his services and incredibly thorough accountability charts to cast member Kameron Westcott’s beloved Pomeranian Fanci. Their training styles differ as wildly as their aesthetics — Bevill’s sleeves of colorful tattoos and relaxed tees contrast wildly (and comically) against Westcott’s dedication to pastel pinks.

Bevill Dog Behavior (BDB) first launched in 2013, after Bevill left his corporate career to blend his passion for animals and interest in behavioral studies. The business has since earned a loyal Dallas clientele, with Bevill’s confident, calming demeanor and expertise finding its way to NBC news and Bravo TV.

We caught up with Bevill in between his canine client training sessions to get some insight on his RHOD debut, his dog rescue project, and working with his most famous client, Fanci.

When you were on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Carson Kressley stated to Andy Cohen that you were “hot but grumpy.” Was Kressley spot on?
Brad: 100% true. My wife said Carson nailed it perfectly. I am a very direct and passionate person. I take it very seriously.

How did you get connected with Kameron (and Fanci)?
Brad: She reached out a few years ago about their bulldog named Chunk. A bunch of her friends were clients, so she knew who we were. When she got Fanci, she wanted to make sure the proper training measures were taken.

Brad Bevill with Kameron Westcott, Fanci, and her children.

Is Kameron enforcing your rules?
Brad: Kameron is amazing. She is kind. She is thoughtful. She is on time and does exactly what she says she’s going to do. She is absolutely one of the best, most incredible human beings. She walks Fanci every morning and makes her sleep in the crate.

What are you most proud of with your Fanci trainings?
Brad: Just the fact that Kameron took away how important exercise is and that made me really happy. Dogs have a lot of pent up energy and they need to vent energy. If we do it in healthy ways, they are more likely to make better decisions. Also understanding the importance of the crate and how that plays into potty training.

So how many dogs do you typically train at once?
Brad: I only train six dogs at a time, two per location and I will not change that. Our waiting list is for September and October. So obviously I’m missing out on revenue, but I don’t care. The quality is more important to me than making a few extra bucks, so we do six at a time.

Dallas dog behaviorist Brad Bevill with some local clients.

What does a typical work day look like for you?
Brad: The formula is work, rest, work, rest so we work them hard, we work the brain, we work the body and then boom we put them up and let them take a nap. And then we work them hard, and then we put them up and let them take a nap. This is basically mimicking mother nature so that’s kind of the way we built our day around how dogs sort of naturally, instinctually behave. And that’s what behavior is about.

What’s next for BDB?
Brad: We’re starting to focus more on Bevill Dog Rescue and Sanctuary, which is our nonprofit and we’re looking at land and to raise money. We’re going to have a huge sanctuary with dogs that could never be in a normal home and then the for-profit side of that ranch will be corporate leadership training.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X