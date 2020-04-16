View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
New Virtual Smoothie Shop Opens For Delivery in Dallas

Add CBD Oil or Pea Protein to the Healthy Take-Out Alternative

BY // 04.16.20
Smoothie Run

Smoothie Run is now open for delivery and pickup at Toasted Coffee & Kitchen. (Courtesy of Smoothie Run)

If you’ve been craving a healthy alternative to all of the takeout Thai food, pizza, and burgers out there, there’s now a new smoothie shop open in Lower Greenville. The completely virtual concept, Smoothie Run, comes from the owner of Toasted Coffee & Kitchen, Bob Sinnott.

Currently available for delivery through Caviar and Favor or pickup at its sister company, smoothies are being concocted by current Toasted baristas. The 10 available options include Purple Rain, with kale, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, agave, and coconut milk, Southern Comfort, with bananas, walnuts, chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and soy milk, and The Elvis, with bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, and milk.

Other smoothie flavors include Yellow Out with turmeric, bananas, ginger, lemon juice, honey, coconut milk, and orange juice for healthful detox, Beach Therapy with pineapple, bananas, spinach, coconut water, agave, and chia seeds to trick yourself into thinking you’re on vacation, and Super Freak with bananas, cold-brew coffee, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon to energize you for another day of quarantine.

All drinks are 20 ounces, cost between $6 and $8, and can only be ordered online. You can also add on pea or whey protein for $2 or CBD oil for extra relaxation for $3. Smoothie Run is also mindful of allergies and dietary restrictions so if you need something switched out, just ask when you order by calling 972-925-0512.

