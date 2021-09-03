College Football’s Promised Land — Biergarten Weekends at Century Square Add to Texas A&M’s Unrivaled Fall Power

The George is a 162-room boutique hotel situated directly across the street from the Texas A&M campus in the Century Square development.

Century Square's massive lawn is the perfect place for Texas A&M football pre-gaming. Especially with a free shuttle to the stadium waiting.

When the Aggie team is playing an away game, Century Square will be hosting a watching party complete with a giant TV screen.

There is nothing quite like a Texas A&M gameday in College Station. And Century Square is at the heart of the action.

Jimbo Fisher is all in on Texas A&M and its college football atmosphere.

Texas A&M is one of college football’s true epicenters with a gameday atmosphere that is unmatched. A college football Saturday in College Station has long made for one of the more electric and unique settings in all of sports. But this year could take that up several notches. And then some.

For this is the first season after the COVID capacity restrictions have been lifted at Kyle Field, one of the largest stadiums in the entire country (102,733 capacity). The first season of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure that the Aggies enter the season ranked in the Top 10 (A&M is No. 6 in the AP Poll) in the nation.

“I have been to many top stadiums in my career in college football, but the atmosphere here at Kyle Field with the 12th Man is second to none,” Fisher says.

This promises to be a college football season unlike any other in College Station. And one of the best places to experience it will be at Century Square, the pioneering mixed-use development from Midway that sits right across the street from the university. Century Square is going all in on this Aggie football season.

Century Square will be hosting a special Biergarten every weekend in the fall with some of the best restaurants in arms reach, and a free shuttle to Kyle Field on gamedays. There is celebrating football — and then there’s turning every football weekend into a three-day bonanza of food, fun and music. Century Square is doing that, starting this Friday night, September 3 with Fisher’s squad set to open its season on Saturday, September 4 at 7 pm against Kent State.

You can enjoy the Biergarten every weekend in the fall, whether Texas A&M is playing at home or away. To kick it up a notch, for select away games Century Square will be hosting a watch party with six massive flat-screen TVs on The Green.

In other words, you may have just found your most reliable fall weekend plans ever.

Cold Beer, the Great Outdoors and Family Fun

Whether you’re going to watch the Aggies in Kyle Field and looking for a pre- or post game hangout (or both), or if you just want to watch this Top 10 team on TV with other Texas A&M fanatics, Century Square is calling.

This restaurants, shops and entertainment mecca is one of the more happening places in College Station on any type of weekend. With everything from PORTERS steakhouse to storied bootmaker Lucchesse to Orangetheory Fitness to Velvet Taco (and much more), this mixed-use center has something for everyone. That frequently includes live music with its Front Porch stage setup.

At the heart of the property, Century Square will be hosting a Biergarten every weekend.

That means Century Square’s large lawn dubbed The Green is set up with picnic tables, the surrounding restaurants and bars sell ice-cold brews and all of the center’s eateries offer serious bites. Did I mention the free parking? Yes, you can park for free in the Century Square parking garage and take a free shuttle to and from Kyle Field on gameday.

That’s called replacing waiting in traffic for having fun.

There is also live music from Texas acts at The Front Porch every Friday night and Saturday during the fall (with the starting times changing depending on when kickoff is that week).

College football weekends are treasured in College Station — and Century Square is certainly doing its part to add to the festivities. These biergarten weekends are pet and kid friendly affairs, completely free to attend, with shaded picnic tables available on a first come, first serve basis.

For those looking to make sure they can get there early — and stay as late as they want — Century Square boasts two hotels that are among the more distinctive stays in Texas. The George is hip enough that it would be at home in Austin, but it’s very much a College Station place with luxe bedding, an outdoor pool scene and numerous interesting touches (including a giant Texas flag wall made up of book spines). Neighboring hotel Cavalry Court is a fun modern take on the old motor court motels of yesteryear. Only, it’s way more comfortable and full of outdoor spaces to hang out at before or after an A&M game.

With Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, PORTERS, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Zoe’s Kitchen, Piada Italian Grill, Velvet Taco and MESS Waffles just a few of the restaurants that are a short walk away, Century Square is a place where you can easily and conveniently eat well and refuel. That’s no small perk on busy fall football weekends.

Century Square’s Biergarten Football Weekends are festive affairs.

Texas A&M’s Football Lure/h3>

You’re in College Station. Many Aggies would tell you things are different here. Including the football coach who has brought supersized expectations back.

“Everything about Texas A&M and everything about the people here is truly about family, tradition and selflessness,” Fisher says.

In many ways, Texas A&M football is built on traditions. Spending part of gameday at Century Square, taking in a pop-up Biergarten, is becoming another one for some. It’s a fun time to be in College Station. For a football season unlike any other.

