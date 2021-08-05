Yellowstone – is as much about the land as the family that preserves it by any means necessary
Yellowstone is as much about the land as the family that preserves it by any means necessary.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has been on a wild ride with the ever-expanding Yellowstone franchise.

Tim McGraw breaks the news on his social media, that he and wife Faith Hill will be joining the cast of Y:1883, shooting this fall in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Culture / Entertainment

Yellowstone Spinoff Headed to Fort Worth With Tim McGraw and Faith Hall Onboard — Stars to Film in Cowtown

Taylor Sheridan Brings His TV Empire Home to Texas

BY // 08.05.21
No one can deny the popularity of the Yellowstone franchise on Paramount+. Folks can’t seem to get enough of the Dutton Ranch or the mythic family who lives there, all brought to life by Weatherford’s most famous screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

And the Texas proud Sheridan is bringing his next big series home.

Y:1883, was memorably teased during the Super Bowl. It will be partially filmed in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards this fall, and a few of the heavyweight stars coming to Cowtown have been revealed. Including super power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

In an Instagram post, McGraw confirmed that both he and Hill would be, “joining the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to Paramount+! And my incredible wife Faith Hill will be playing Margaret Dutton.”

Yellowstone’s own social media account verified the reveal, noting that McGraw and Hill would join legendary actor Sam Elliott in the cast of the prequel series, which will reportedly focus on family origins and what led up to the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch .

Casting calls went out from both Film Fort Worth and Legacy Casting in late July, looking to fill the set in time for shooting which will take place around September 3rd to 9th. While it’s not hard to envision what Exchange Avenue might have looked like in 1883 (138 years ago) if you use your imagination and squint a little ― you won’t recognize it by the time filming begins.

Set construction is already underway now to transform the historic stretch for filming.

Taylor Sheridan Brings Yellowstone to Texas

Another mammoth Texas venture will become show creator Sheridan’s next BIG venture. Over a quarter of a million acres big. He has the legendary Four Sixes Ranch under contract. This will be the first time the ranch has  ever changed hands since it was originally put together by Captain Samuel “Burk” Burnett around 1900.

The massive, working cattle ranch spans about 266,255 acres. It is one of the largest in Texas. The sale will ring in at around $341 million, and comes on the heels of the death of a Fort Worth legend in her own right — Anne Burnett Marion, who passed in 2020.

The historic ranch will be the inspiration for yet another spinoff series titled Yellowstone: 6666, in honor of the Four Sixes Ranch.

The teaser description of the new series from Paramount Plus reads: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. . .

“The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.”

Fort Worth’s film industry is on something of a roll. From the star-studded world premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans which took place at the ISIS Theatre along North Main Street last June, to becoming a filming location for one of the most hotly anticipated new TV series of the year in September.

In many ways, Yellowstone changed everything for Sheridan.

Season over season, the series about preserving the sprawling Montana ranch, from everyone that wants a piece of it, has seen ratings soar. According to Deadline, “The Season 3 premiere drew 6.6 million total viewers to rank as the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020.”

In its first three seasons Yellowstone has spun off clothing lines, drinkware, and jewelry. There’s even a collection of Dutton Ranch/Yellowstone branded kitchen goods like oven mits and spatulas on the official Yellowstone Shop online.

Yellowstone will premiere its fourth season to its ravenous fans by late fall. But first, Taylor Sheridan is bringing his empire home to Texas. Right into Fort Worth. And the historic Stockyards.

