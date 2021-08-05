Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway

The Le Slouch from FRAME is part of the brand’s sustainable collection. You can find the pair at Highland Park Village.

Summer days are dwindling with back-to-school on the brink. But there is still time for one (or two) summer getaways. And to complete the packing list with this summer’s most covetable travel pieces is a single destination in Dallas where everything can be picked up in one swoop.

Highland Park Village is the first self-contained shopping destination in the U.S., even being declared a National Historic Landmark. This shopping destination, rich in history and luxury, has curated a list of the most popular summer fashion travel items for 2021.

This is your Highland Park Village Last-Minute Summer Getaway Guide.

This durable luggage from The Conservatory is a jet setter staple.

Let’s start with the foundation of all packing for a summer getaway: the suitcase. We’re not talking about just any suitcase. The Conservatory is home to a pioneer of aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases: Rimowa Original Cabin Luggage. The brand has been around over a century, with an iconic design that is synonymous with the golden age of aviation. The durability is next level, and will stand out in a crowd. The Conservatory, 972.863.8590, Rimowa Original Cabin Luggage, $1,150

This mini packs a big savoir-faire.

Another parcel accessory that must accompany any trip is the handbag. Highland Park Village has no shortage of supply when it comes to the multitude of handbag offerings. It could take an entire day to sort through the luxe collection it boasts. One of the most coveted handbags of the year actually comes in a “mini” size, perfect for any type of vacation, elevating a carry-on or even adorning the perfect evening look. The iconic Dior location in Highland Park Village is seeing the Mini Dior Book Tote fly off the shelves. The silhouette is fully embroidered with the House’s hallmark Dior Oblique motif, a prime example of the brand’s savoir-faire. Dior, 214.520.6494, Mini Dior Book Tote, $2,550.

You’ve also likely noticed many Dallasites, and those spied amidst summer travel, clutching the Valentino Supervee Handbag in Raffia with Chevron Pattern. This highly versatile, neutral handbag can be dressed up or down. A neutral must be a staple in the quintessential Dallas woman’s closet after all. Valentino, 469.868.6062, Supervee Handbag in Raffia with Chevron Pattern, $2,290

This neutral is situationally and seasonally versatile.

Now let’s talk about the contents that will be tucked away ever-so-preciously in our luggage and handbags. We all need travel-sized products for our morning and nightly routines. Bluemercury is the Dallas mecca for the finest skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance products. In true traveling spirit, the brand is home to two Dallas favorite kits that contain the ideal travel-sized essentials: Rahua Jet Setter Kit and Dr. Barbara Sturm Discovery Kit. Bluemercury, 214.520.9400, Travel Size Products, Rahua Jet Setter Kit, $34 and Dr. Barbara Sturm Discovery Kit, $110

A little touch of luxury for a summer getaway.

Bluemercury is a beauty and skincare haven for all travelers.

Fashion is often the highlight of any trip. Instagram posts, activities and even destination selection often revolve around what we want to wear on vacation.

To escape the Texas heat, many Texans venture to the beach for one last summer rendezvous. Tagging along with them is a swimsuit of choice. Tory Burch offers a variety of options with the brand’s famous colorful prints, including the Printed Underwire Bikini Top, and accompanying High-Waist Bikini Bottoms.

This next one may be the standout, number one must-have on the list. It seems as though every Instagram scroll dons a La Vie Style House caftan. They are simply cravably covetable, and a true status icon. The No. 770 white mesh maxi caftan is the most popular one of the season. La Vie Style House, 214.434.1520, No. 770 white mesh maxi caftan, $850.

La Vie Style House blends vintage-inspired fashion with modern and bold design.

And for a night out on the town, the ultimate vacation dress is a must. That’s where Veronica Beard comes in. From being known for some of the best jeans on the market, to a beautiful assortment of dresses, the Cox Minidress is a must for a summer trip.

The perfect “little vacation dress.”

For a more casual daytime look on vacation, La Ligne and FRAME pair up for the most ideal outfit. Plus, it’s always nice to have a luxuriously soft sweater to cuddle up with on the airplane jaunt to your destination. The La Ligne Picnic Cardigan comes in multiple colors and can truly be styled from dusk to dawn. It’s classic, timeless and pairs wonderfully with the FRAME’s Le Slouch Natoma jeans. Aside from the brand’s renowned handcrafted signature denim, this Le Slouch addition to the lineup is from the brand’s sustainable collection and is cut from rigid 100 percent cotton.

To cap off the look with the embellishment of accessories is vital. Lele Sadoughi, Highland Park Village’s newest jewel box, is filled with the brand’s acclaimed headbands, jewelry and the Natural Jeweled Sun Hat. Clients are also flocking in to the newly-opened store for the Riviera Red Coral and Crystal Headband.

Lele Sadoughi, 972.863.8361, Natural Jeweled Sun Hat, $225

Lele Sadoughi, 972.863.8361,Riviera Red Coral and Crystal Headband, $195

And what sun-soaked look is complete without the perfect shades? Tom Ford’s Polarized Sabrina Sunglasses are one of the summer’s hottest tickets, adorned with a tortoise frame. Lele Sadoughi, 972.863.8361, Riviera Red Coral and Crystal Headband, $195.

These polarized lenses punctuate the best vacation look. Tom Ford, 214.854.3970 Polarized Sabrina Sunglasses, $475.

MARKET boasts the most colorful, fun and personalized bracelets from La Lumiere New York. With the option to customize, layer and dress up or down, this is the ideal summer getaway jewelry piece to complete your accessory ensemble.

Customizable, or already-made, these bracelets add the perfect pop of color. MARKET, 214.945.2571 La Lumiere New York, $38 – $95.

And in complete head-to-toe fashion, let’s talk about the talk-of-the-town slides. The Dior Dway Slides are this summer’s “it shoe.” From poolside to summer strolls, slides are having a complete renaissance while the heels are being kept on the shelf.

Dior, 214.520.6494, Dway Slide, $730

To find out more about everything Highland Park Village has to offer, check out its full site.