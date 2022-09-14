Ferrari’s First Four-Door “Car” Brings Ungodly Power and a Sinful Price — Meet the $400,000 Purosangue

For the first time in Ferrari history, the Purosangue cabin boasts four separate and independently adjustable seats. (Courtesy Ferrari)

Call it what you will. Just don’t call it an SUV.

In designing its first ever four-door, four-seater “car,” Ferrari looked no further than its own rich 75-year history. Meet the Ferrari Purosangue, which translates from Italian to English as “thoroughbred.” It’s a 715-horsepower V12 beast that accommodates four people (and their plentiful cargo) and propels them with the sure-footedness of four-wheel-drive.

At first, the Purosangue looks like a crossover, with engineers for the iconic Italian automaker insisting its engineering contrasts that of typical luxury SUVs from the likes of Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Bentley. For one, behind the Prancing Horse’s long, raked hood sits one massive engine, carried farther back behind the front wheels more akin to hypercars to create a near-perfect 50/50 weight balance.

Ferrari has made four-seaters before — cue the GTC4 Lusso — but all of Ferrari’s production cars have been two-door model, with back seats better suited for designer luggage or pampered pets. For the first time in Ferrari history, the cabin boasts four separate and independently adjustable seats in the Ferrari Purosangue. All four seats are heated, and the front seats offer massage.

For the rare occasion you don’t want to hear the purr of the engine, a Burmester 3D surround system is standard.

Inside the Ferrari Purosangue, the driver’s all-digital cocktail in inspired by the SF90 Stradale and is almost entirely mirrored on the passenger side. That is where a second 10.2 inch screen “provides all the information required to help them participate in the driving experience,” according to Ferrari (the rear two seats each boast their own cockpit as well). There are also double cupholders made of glass and wireless charging. And if the traditional carpet and leather of the interior trim in the standard model aren’t enough for discerning devotees, Ferrari can replace them with a bullet-proof, ballistic fabric used in military uniforms.

Fun fact: 85 percent of the interior trim is sustainably produced. The carpet, for example, is made from polyamide recycled from fishing nets retrieved from the ocean. Naturally, the Y-shaped center console is dominated by a metal gear-shift gate.

Ferrari Purosangue and the Power of Firsts

The all-new chassis on the Ferrari Purosangue has a weight-saving carbon fiber roof that lowers its center of gravity while an active suspension system helps keep the car planted during fast, hard cornering. Also, in a Ferrari first, owners may opt for a full-length electrochromic glass roof in lieu of carbon fiber.

Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ferrari Purosangue will launch from a stop to 60 mph in about three seconds. Torque-wise, it features 528 pound-feet with 80 percent torque available at only 2,100 RPM. Redesigning the bodyshell from scratch, with most lower body parts made from aluminum, also meant the designers could incorporate rear-hinged back doors (welcome doors) to make ingress and egress easier while keeping the car as compact as possible.

But, with the company’s sporting and racing history, and despite the car’s relatively high ride height (for a Ferrari), the seats remain close to the floor to reinforce that cozy, low-slung driving experience.

The first Ferrari Purosangues will arrive in the United States around the end of 2023. Prices are expected to start at around $400,000.