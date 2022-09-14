Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A favorite Dallas Tex-Mex spot will open in the East Quarter in 2023.

Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant Muchacho is the next spot going into the new East Quarter development next summer. Chef Nick Badovinus’ National Anthem (along with upcoming sister concepts Brass Ram and Pop Top) was the first dining concept to debut in the new area. Etta, from the owners of 49th-floor stunner Monarch, will also be opening in the new dining destination in the future.

Founded by chef Omar Flores in 2019, Muchacho opened its first location in Preston Hollow and has since expanded to Southlake. The Tex-Mex spot is known for its margaritas, ahi tuna taquitos, Chile Relleno, and other classic dishes with an elevated twist.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

Two North Texas restaurants are named in Bon Appétit‘s 50 Best New Restaurants list.

The monthly food magazine, Bon Appétit, just released its 2022 edition of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America. And though no Dallas area spots were named this year, two North Texas restaurants made the prestigious cut: Garland’s El Rincón del Maíz and Fort Worth’s La Onda. El Rincón is a casual, family-owned authentic Mexican spot offering tacos, burritos, and vegan options like tacos al pastor made with jackfruit. Over near Riverside Park, La Onda is whipping up some stellar seafood dishes.

Chef John Tesar’s Knife Plano will host a Knife and Spoon Pop-Up next month.

This past summer, Dallas chef John Tesar (Dallas’ Knife Steakhouse and Knife Plano) earned his first Michelin star for his work at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, Knife & Spoon. And now, for three nights only, Tesar is bringing his awarded menu to Dallas on October 11, 12, and 15. The four-course dinner will include hamachi crudo, goat cheese ravioli, and so much more. Tickets are $165 per person.