The Best Films to Stream Right Now — An Epic Crime Story, a Surprising Indie Mystery, and Two Great Foreign Films

This weekend, some may be going out to restaurants now that they’re permitted to be open at 25 percent capacity. However, none of us will be going to movie theaters, mainly because most of the ones in Texas have decided not to open just yet. Thankfully, there are still plenty of new films to watch on streaming platforms.

Bad Education (HBO)

Starring Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone, Bad Education follows the true story of a Long Island school superintendent and his assistant Pam (Allison Janney) as they are caught embezzling millions of dollars from taxpayers. Lauded by Variety as Jackman’s best performance, Tassone isn’t just hiding crimes from the school board. Charming, clever, and vain, Tassone is living somewhat of a double life. And once an eager high school reporter starts digging, much more is revealed of the prestigious school leader.

Blow the Man Down (Amazon Prime)

An unexpected thrill, Blow the Man Down is a new Amazon Original drama that follows two sisters and the trouble they get into after their mother dies and they’re left alone. After Mary Beth Connolly has a deadly run-in with a very sketchy man, her sister Priscilla steps in to help cover it up. But they soon discover there’s much more to the story and a darkness to the small, northeastern town they grew up in. The Americans’ Margo Martindale also stars as Enid Nora Devlin, owner of the town’s brothel.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Hulu)

One of the year’s best foreign films, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is now streaming on Hulu. Directed by Céline Sciamma as a sort of autobiography, the French film follows two women in 18th century France as one is a painter and the other, a bride-to-be, is forced to sit for her portrait by her mother. The catch? Marianne, the painter, must paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse without her knowing.

Parasite (Hulu)

If you haven’t seen Parasite yet, what were you doing in the months prior to March? Now there are no excuses. If you have a Hulu account, watch it. If you don’t have a Hulu account, get a Hulu account.