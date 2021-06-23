Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again

CITYCENTRE continues its Live Music in the Plaza series every weekend, featuring a variety of music, including smooth jazz to Caribbean steel drums, and classic rock to country.

Every weekend, The Front Porch at Century Square becomes center stage for live music from local musicians.

After a year of canceled celebrations, subdued replacements and small holiday gatherings, America is coming together and Midway’s innovative mixed-use developments will be at the heart of that initiative in several Texas communities. Midway found ways to keep events going during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting to creative solutions, from a drive-in at East River to virtual scavenger hunts.

Now these neighborhood gathering spots are bringing residents back together. In person. For many, it will start with the Fourth of July festivities. America’s most patriotic holiday has become something of a tradition at several Midway districts. And this year should be especially supercharged with so many returning to the fun.

Signature Fourth of July concerts and firework spectaculars will be quite the blast off to a summer full of family fun. But they’re hardly the only thing. At Midway’s mixed-use districts, something is always going on. Besides the Fourth, expect outdoor movie nights, live music and larger community events.

Go Fourth

Midway developments have become known for their Fourth of July fun. Independence Day is celebrated in grand style, complete with live music and stunning fireworks.

This is your guide to the Fourth of July fun that can be found at many of Texas’ best destinations :

CITYCENTRE

The red, white, and blue takes over CITYCENTRE on Sunday, July 4. A blend of live country and pop music, from the band Hybrid 7, kicks off at 7 pm with the memorable 15-minute fireworks show lighting up the night sky at 9:30 pm.

Beginning at 4 PM, parking will be $10 (cash only) in all four CITYCENTRE parking garages. Carpooling and ride-sharing are highly encouraged. CITYCENTRE restaurants will offer a variety of to-go menu options for snacking and sipping under the stars as the music plays and the sky lights up. Please check citycentrehouston.com/events for event updates and potential cancelations due to weather.

The CITYCENTRE Fourth of July fireworks spectacular begins at 9:30 pm.

Kings Harbor

There are few things more magical than seeing Fourth of July fireworks spectacularly reflect off Lake Houston. Kings Harbor’s celebration gets underway at 7 p.m. with a concert from Shotgun Road Band, followed by the fireworks show off the pier at 9:30 pm.

Parking for the Fourth will be crowded in this Kingwood community center, so organizers are encouraging visitors to rideshare or carpool.

Century Square

One of the best places to hang out in College Station, Century Square is right across the street from Texas A&M’s beautiful campus, but it’s also a world all of its own. For the Fourth, Century Square will host an afternoon lineup of patriotic performances including the Singing Cadets, a presentation of the flags by a local Trail Life Troop and the National Anthem sung by performers Abbey & Scott Kunkle. The evening will then end on the ultimate high note with local band, Brazos Authority playing all the best American patriotic hits.

The night sky will most certainly be awash in brilliant color. Check Century Square’s website for additional details including musical entertainment updates, parking and event times.

Much More Summer Fun

Fourth of July celebrations are just a high-profile, colorful part of the summer fun that can be found at Midway districts. There’s a full and ever growing slate of activities and events planned for each mixed-use destination, something to bring each community back together.

CITYCENTRE continues its Live Music in the Plaza series every weekend, featuring a variety of music, including everything from smooth jazz to Caribbean steel drums to classic rock to country.

Kings Harbor summer plans include Movies Under the Moon, a monthly screening of popular family films. Upcoming movies include Frozen II, Onward and Trolls. Bring blankets and chairs and head to The Green, in between Sharky’s and Raffa’s. Showtimes are at 8:30 p.m every Thursday.

The square in College Station will be hopping all summer with Century Square Cinema, Trivia Nights, The Front Porch live music series and community workouts. Every weekend — all summer long — The Front Porch becomes center stage for live music from local musicians. Take a seat under the twinkling lights on the lawn, and settle in for tunes and dancing in the Square.

The development’s top-of-the-line movie theater — Century Square Luxury Cinema — will also showcase a familiar roster of outdoor movies appealing to all ages. Summer highlights include Frozen II with appearances by Elsa and Anna; a Girls Night Out event July 15, built around the modern romantic comedy classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; and a screening of the kids baseball classic Sandlot on August 19.

Blankets are welcome and Century Square’s impressive roster of restaurants will have a plethora of to-go menu options ready so you can enjoy dinner and dessert during the movies.

You can also test your trivia skills at Century Square every Thursday night — with the opportunity to win prizes for your sports, history, music, cartoon, architecture and fashion knowledge. Like with most of these summer fun events, trivia nights are completely free.

Of course, not everything is about celebration and good times. Sometimes, it’s about feeling and looking good.

If your fitness goals need a little nudge, the summer calendar offers opportunities to get active with everything from yoga and barre classes to the Global Run Challenge at Century Square.

It’s all about getting back together — and celebrating whatever you love.

Midway’s distinctive mixed-use districts will be a hub for community events and celebrations all year long. The rest of 2021 promises to be a year like no other — and these Texas districts will be at the heart of it.

Go to Midway’s new, reimagined District website for updated information regarding new happenings during the summer season. You’ll also get many more interesting stories, company news and sneak peeks of what’s to come.