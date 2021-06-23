Dallas artist and designer Shane Friesenhahn has mastered the art of making beautiful things. His works feature crystals, the occasional flight of preserved butterflies, and other natural wonders, but the heart of each project is always the florals. Friesenhahn has long been a source for unique arrangements that elevate the art of the flower display. And though you can find him online and on Instagram, where thousands of followers have flocked, Friesenhahn has yet to have a specific Dallas destination to call home. Until now.

Holding regular hours within the Thompson Dallas, Botanical Mix by Shane Friesenhahn is a new downtown destination for fresh and preserved arrangements crafted by the award-winning designer. The “Mix” goes beyond the floral world, though. The location will stock sculptures sourced from around the globe, rock gardens, crystals, minerals, and bags of rose petals (a thoughtful option for overnight guests). Botanical Mix also offers a home to two buzzy, female-owned brands: Fitish, radio star Jenna Owens’ popular CBD skincare line, and Jugar N Spice, Julie Hemsky’s colorful handmade jewelry collection.

A succulent-filled floral display by Shane Friesenhahn. (courtesy)

Already home to some of downtown’s newest hot spots, the Thompson Dallas will also host a Botanical Mix pop-up in the lobby, so you can accompany your visit to Monarch, Kessaku, or Catbird with a fresh arrangement or by-the-stem flowers.

Botanical Mix by Shane Friesenhahn’s regular hours within the Thompson Dallas are held from 10 am to 5 pm (Monday through Wednesday), 1 pm to 9 pm (Thursday through Saturday), and 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays. Bouquet prices begin at $25, while Botanical Mix arrangements begin at $45. Visit thebotanicalmix.com for more information.