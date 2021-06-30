Houston’s Ultimate Fourth of July Guide — Where to See Fireworks, Parades and Live Music

There are few things as American as a Fourth of July celebration. It’s all about the red, white and blue — and usually fireworks. After 202o’s COVID muted Independence Day, the festivities are returning in a major way — and the Houston area is all in.

From parades to festivals to fireworks, this will be a Fourth like few others. This is your ultimate guide to all the Fourth of July Houston fun.

Shell’s Freedom Over Texas

Houston’s most well known Fourth of July celebration is back and bigger than ever. It’s literally taller than ever. This year, the fireworks will reach heights of almost 800 feet. Almost double what they had been in previous years. There will be plenty of parks open where you can view the spectacular show, including Eleanor Tinsley Park. The music headliner this year is country star Lee Brice.

Saluting frontline heroes, the Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration will also be shown on TV from 7 pm until 10 pm on KTRK Channel 13.

Shell Freedom Over Texas will reach new heights this year.

Independence Day Fireworks at CITYCENTRE

This Sunday on the Fourth of July, CITYCENTRE’s beloved fireworks celebration returns. Leading up to the big 15-minute fireworks show at 9:30 pm, there will be a live music from pop and country band Hybrid 7.

Beginning at 4 pm, parking will be $10 (cash only) in all four CITYCENTRE parking garages. Carpooling and ride-sharing are highly encouraged. CITYCENTRE restaurants will offer a variety of to-go menu options for snacking and sipping under the stars as the music plays and the sky lights up.

The CITYCENTRE Fourth of July fireworks spectacular begins at 9:30 pm.

4th of July Fireworks at the Boardwalk

If you head to the Kemah Boardwalk, you can enjoy the Fourth on the water. Kemah’s many rides, food options and live music will all be in play. It’s all a prelude to the main event, the fireworks show.

You can watch the fireworks from the boardwalk or for an unforgettably adventurous Independence Day, see the pyrotechnics from the water aboard the Boardwalk Beast Speedboat.

Watch fireworks over the water at Kemah Boardwalk this Fourth of July (photo by Kemah Boardwalk).

Bellaire’s Fourth of July Parade

Parades and festivals are the quintessential way to celebrate the Fourth of July and the classic celebrations never grow old. The City of Bellaire will meld the two in a super patriotic celebration.

The parade will begin at 9:30 am and is followed immediately afterward by the festival. Lounge around the Great Lawn and Loftin Park while listening to live bands and chowing down on festival food.

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with loads of music at The Wildcatter Saloon in Katy (photo by The Wildcatter Saloon).

Freedom Fest at Wildcatter Saloon

The two-day long music festival in Katy will be jam packed with musicians on both Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. Wildcatter Saloon will feature William Clark Green as the Saturday headliner and Aaron Lewis as the Fourth of July headliner.

Get your tickets for the Freedom Fest here.

July 4th Rooftop Fireworks

Catch the fireworks in style with a rooftop view of the explosive Freedom Over Texas show from the Le Meridien’s hotel swanky rooftop venue, Z on 23. Enjoy a refreshing summer cocktail, light bites, and listen to music by DJs Tony Styles and Henson. It’s all about watching the brilliant Eleanor Tinsley fireworks display over the Downtown Houston skyline from a unique vantage point.

You have to be 21 or over to attend.

Celebrate the 4th of July with Round Top’s iconic parade (photo by Bruce Courtney Duval).

Round Top’s Fourth of July Parade

Want to do something different for your Fourth of July? Why not make a day trip out of it Sunday and head up to Round Top for the longest-running parade west of the Mississippi? The 171st annual Round Top Fourth of July Parade kicks off at Rifle Hall and makes its way through Round Top eventually looping back to Rifle Hall. There will be food and live music around the quaint town all day long.

Activities begin in Town Square at 10 am and the parade kicks off at 10:30 am with the shooting of the historic cannon. There is barbecue at the Rifle Association Hall beginning at 11:30 am. And that’s just the beginning. The festivities also include a Biergarten, cake walk, raffle and more.

The Woodlands’ Parade and Red, Hot & Blue Festival

The forested master planned community just north of Houston is celebrating the Fourth all weekend long. It begins with a parade this Saturday, July 3 that kick off at 9 am. With 1.3 miles full of marching bands, fire trucks, floats and more, they’ll be plenty to see. Grab a lawn chair and watch the fun go by.

On Sunday, July 4 the Red, Hot & Blue Festival keeps it cool with food and live entertainment geared for the whole family. Almost everyone loves a good fireworks display and Red, Hot, & Blue’s will be one of the largest firework shows in the greater Houston area.

The live music begins at 6 pm and the fireworks show will happen at around 9:30 pm.

Kings Harbor’s Mega Fourth

There are few things more magical than seeing Fourth of July fireworks spectacularly reflect off Lake Houston. Kings Harbor’s celebration gets underway at 7 p.m. with a concert from Shotgun Road Band, followed by the fireworks show off the pier at 9:30 pm.

Parking for the Fourth will be crowded in this Kingwood community center, so organizers are encouraging visitors to rideshare or carpool.

The Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Spectacular returns to Kings Harbor after a COVID-hiatus.